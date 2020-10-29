Download or print out these "I voted" stickers

click to enlarge CP sticker designs by Abbie Adams

This election is unusual, to say the least. Everything about voting in 2020, from the physical voting process to the chaos from the campaigns, is different. Not to mention the fact that it's one of the most important elections in recent memory. But one thing that never changes is the love of the humble "I voted" sticker.If you voted by mail, or otherwise didn't get a sticker, download or print out whichever one of these best suits your mood. Or share your favorite on social media — and don't forget to tagif you do!