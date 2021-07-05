Dormont pool celebrates 100th anniversary with largest fireworks show in borough history

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig People watch the fireworks from outside the Dormont Swimming Pool on July 4, 2021.

the Dormont Day Fireworks and Fourth of July Celebration.

Kids play in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.

A child swings in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.

People get Kona Ice in the Dormont Pool parking lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration.

A toddler dances to the music in the Dormont Pool Parking Lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration.

People gather in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.

People gather on the hillside outside of the Dormont Pool before the Dormont Day fireworks.

Brad Hlabach DJs in the Dormont Pool parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration.

People dance to music in the Dormont Pool Parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration.

People set off small fireworks before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.

Kids play in the Dormont Pool parking lot before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.

Kids play with sparklers before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.

Community members gathered outside of the Dormont Swimming Pool on Sun., July 4 forThe festivities also served as a celebration for the Dormont Pool’s 100th year, and the firework display was the largest in the borough's history.People started gathering for the Fourth of July celebration at 7:30 p.m. where they claimed spots in the parking lot and the hillside. They purchased food from vendors, listened to music from DJ, and waited for the Dormont Day fireworks to commence at 9:30 p.m.