Dormont pool celebrates 100th anniversary with largest fireworks show in borough history

CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People watch the fireworks from outside the Dormont Swimming Pool on July 4, 2021.
Community members gathered outside of the Dormont Swimming Pool on Sun., July 4 for the Dormont Day Fireworks and Fourth of July Celebration.
The festivities also served as a celebration for the Dormont Pool’s 100th year, and the firework display was the largest in the borough's history.
People started gathering for the Fourth of July celebration at 7:30 p.m. where they claimed spots in the parking lot and the hillside. They purchased food from vendors, listened to music from DJ Brad Hlabach
, and waited for the Dormont Day fireworks to commence at 9:30 p.m.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Kids play in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
A child swings in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People get Kona Ice in the Dormont Pool parking lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
A toddler dances to the music in the Dormont Pool Parking Lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People gather in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People gather on the hillside outside of the Dormont Pool before the Dormont Day fireworks.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Brad Hlabach DJs in the Dormont Pool parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People dance to music in the Dormont Pool Parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People set off small fireworks before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Kids play in the Dormont Pool parking lot before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Kids play with sparklers before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.