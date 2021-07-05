 Dormont pool celebrates 100th anniversary with largest fireworks show in borough history | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dormont pool celebrates 100th anniversary with largest fireworks show in borough history

By

click to enlarge People watch the fireworks from outside the Dormont Swimming Pool on July 4, 2021. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People watch the fireworks from outside the Dormont Swimming Pool on July 4, 2021.
Community members gathered outside of the Dormont Swimming Pool on Sun., July 4 for the Dormont Day Fireworks and Fourth of July Celebration. The festivities also served as a celebration for the Dormont Pool’s 100th year, and the firework display was the largest in the borough's history.

People started gathering for the Fourth of July celebration at 7:30 p.m. where they claimed spots in the parking lot and the hillside. They purchased food from vendors, listened to music from DJ Brad Hlabach, and waited for the Dormont Day fireworks to commence at 9:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Kids play in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Kids play in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.
click to enlarge A child swings in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
A child swings in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.
click to enlarge People get Kona Ice in the Dormont Pool parking lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People get Kona Ice in the Dormont Pool parking lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration.
click to enlarge A toddler dances to the music in the Dormont Pool Parking Lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
A toddler dances to the music in the Dormont Pool Parking Lot before during the Dormont Day Fourth of July celebration.
click to enlarge People gather in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People gather in Dormont Park before the Dormont Day fireworks.
click to enlarge People gather on the hillside outside of the Dormont Pool before the Dormont Day fireworks. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People gather on the hillside outside of the Dormont Pool before the Dormont Day fireworks.
click to enlarge Brad Hlabach DJs in the Dormont Pool parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Brad Hlabach DJs in the Dormont Pool parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration.
click to enlarge People dance to music in the Dormont Pool Parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People dance to music in the Dormont Pool Parking lot during the Fourth of July Celebration.
click to enlarge People set off small fireworks before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
People set off small fireworks before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.
click to enlarge Kids play in the Dormont Pool parking lot before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Kids play in the Dormont Pool parking lot before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.
click to enlarge Kids play with sparklers before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Kids play with sparklers before the Dormont Day fireworks during the Fourth of July Celebration.

Trending

Seven Pittsburgh places to get vegan ice cream that isn't sorbet
Gov. Wolf vetoes bill banning Pa. schools, colleges from requiring COVID vaccines
Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill
Three Mexican restaurants in Pittsburgh that serve popular birria tacos
Living Dead Museum gets back to zombie business at Monroeville Mall
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Allegheny County air quality dips into unhealthy range after July 4 fireworks

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Allegheny County air quality dips into unhealthy range after July 4 fireworks

New Democratic ad premieres in Pittsburgh market, highlights 4th of July

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot of the end of the DNC ad

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Transit-Oriented Development and a potential new path for growth in Pittsburgh

CoronaChoir founder launches CoronaCrafted to highlight Dormont arts scene

By Amanda Waltz

CoronaCrafted painting by Aaron Crothers
More »

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

PHOTOS: Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park

By Kaycee Orwig

PHOTOS: Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park

PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh

By Kaycee Orwig

Festival goers admire frog photographs by Steven Daniel.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

By Kaycee Orwig

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

PHOTOS: Meet Ben Muti, Troy Hill's urban beekeeper

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: Meet Ben Muti, Troy Hill's urban beekeeper
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 30- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market

Five cursed Pittsburgh apartment kitchens now on the market

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Lawrenceville United offering rewards for Pittsburgh "We Buy Houses" signs

Lawrenceville United offering rewards for Pittsburgh "We Buy Houses" signs

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh

Irish Centre of Pittsburgh on sale for a reduced price of ... $1.5 million

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Curtis Gamble, Owner of Station in Bloomfield

State lawmakers join Pittsburgh restaurant owners in revolt against food delivery apps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation