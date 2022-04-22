 DOORS OPEN launches new tours with fascinating Pittsburgh locations | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

DOORS OPEN launches new tours with fascinating Pittsburgh locations

By

click to enlarge Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob synagogue - PHOTO: COURTESY OF DOORS OPEN
Photo: Courtesy of DOORS OPEN
Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob synagogue
DOORS OPEN has worked to introduce the public to the architecture and design behind some of Pittsburgh's most memorable buildings. The nonprofit will continue this mission with the launch of what it's calling a "robust in-person tour schedule" from now through October.

Beginning on Sat., April 23, DOORS OPEN will kick off its Insider Tour schedule with Chiseled Art: A Studio Tour with Thad Mosley, an intimate look at a famed Pittsburgh artist's underground studio at Casey Industrial Park. A press release says the Insider Tours are "presented at one location, typically in a private or obscure space, as an immersive experience," and that guests "get special access to these spaces and the people who make these spaces so unique to Pittsburgh."

Other Insider Tours will include the City of Pittsburgh Bomb Squad, River Safety and Mounted Patrol, Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob synagogue (also known as the Downtown Shul), and Gamma Pickelball, as well as some involving private gardens and more local artists.


The first guided walking tour of the season, Walking Historic Lawrenceville, The New and Old, will take place on Sun., April 24. Additionally, DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh will offer tours to over a dozen neighborhoods.

DOORS OPEN founder and executive director, Bonnie Baxter, says the guided walking tours, which typically last about 90 to 120 minutes, are "led by experienced and passionate tour guides," and "take guests off the beaten path, steeping them in the history, cultural contributions, and little-known facts about celebrated Pittsburghers, craftsmen, and tycoons while pointing out beautiful architectural details along the way."

“We are thrilled to be able to offer so many in-person tours across our many neighborhoods, showcasing public art, notable Pittsburghers, our history, and our architecture," says Baxter. "We invite everyone to come out and enjoy our city and the people who make it so great.” 

Trending

Speaking of...

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh creates a monster with live-scored Frankenstein screening

By Amanda Waltz

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh creates a monster with live-scored Frankenstein screening

Enjoy live music, deals, and more during Record Store Day at The Government Center

By Dani Janae

Guests at The Government Center enjoying live music and browsing records

Cali Sober heads east as Pittsburghers ditch booze for pot

By Dani Janae

Cali Sober heads east as Pittsburghers ditch booze for pot

Pittsburgh filmmaker conveys impact of isolation with Quarantine Roommate

By Owen Gabbey

Quarantine Roommate
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Roboto, P Town Bar, and more (April 14-16)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mr. Roboto, P Town Bar, and more (April 14-16)

Art All Night returns in person with free gallery shows, performances, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Art All Night returns in person with free gallery shows, performances, and more
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

Director Lee Daniels to shoot horror film Demon House in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Steel City shows love for Kennywood with new clothing line

Steel City shows love for Kennywood with new clothing line

By Amanda Waltz

The Neverending Malcolm Kenyatta Story

The Neverending Malcolm Kenyatta Story

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation