DOORS OPEN launches new tours with fascinating Pittsburgh locations

Beginning on Sat., April 23, DOORS OPEN will kick off its Insider Tour schedule with Chiseled Art: A Studio Tour with Thad Mosley, an intimate look at a famed Pittsburgh artist's underground studio at Casey Industrial Park. A press release says the Insider Tours are "presented at one location, typically in a private or obscure space, as an immersive experience," and that guests "get special access to these spaces and the people who make these spaces so unique to Pittsburgh."
Other Insider Tours will include the City of Pittsburgh Bomb Squad, River Safety and Mounted Patrol, Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob synagogue (also known as the Downtown Shul), and Gamma Pickelball, as well as some involving private gardens and more local artists.
The first guided walking tour of the season, Walking Historic Lawrenceville, The New and Old, will take place on Sun., April 24. Additionally, DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh will offer tours to over a dozen neighborhoods.
DOORS OPEN founder and executive director, Bonnie Baxter, says the guided walking tours, which typically last about 90 to 120 minutes, are "led by experienced and passionate tour guides," and "take guests off the beaten path, steeping them in the history, cultural contributions, and little-known facts about celebrated Pittsburghers, craftsmen, and tycoons while pointing out beautiful architectural details along the way."
“We are thrilled to be able to offer so many in-person tours across our many neighborhoods, showcasing public art, notable Pittsburghers, our history, and our architecture," says Baxter. "We invite everyone to come out and enjoy our city and the people who make it so great.”