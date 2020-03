Don't sleep on Cam Chambers

click to enlarge "Nuedae" cover art

Jrouz3, Mani Bahia & The Mob, and Shawna Roxanne.

New Kensington's Cam Chambers put out his first single, "Nuedae" (new day), back in September, but I didn't happen upon the R&B singer until Empty Space Project released a video of Chambers performing it at AK Valley Park two months later.The lineup for the next iteration of Pittsburgh's Very Own brought Chambers back to the forefront of my mind. He performs at the event this Friday withIt caused me to do a deep dive on the singer, but my search didn't yield much. Chambers has a relatively low social media imprint, only gracing the internet via an Instagram profile I did, however, discover "Space Martini" by Hollidaysburg-based DanSully. Released as a single last year and then found on album, which dropped in January, "Space Martini" features Chambers and Bobby Webster. Listening to the track made me fall even more in love with Chambers' voice.I still don't know much about the musician, but one thing is for sure, Pittsburgh should keep an eye on this budding star. Pittsburgh's Very Own claims to showcase emerging talent in the city, and Chambers is certainly on the up and up. Don't sleep on him like I did.