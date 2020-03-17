Don't let self-quarantine get you down with these virtual museum tours, online photography collections, and more

Have the coronavirus cancellations caused you to miss out on that new gallery opening, big exhibition, or speaker series? Staying home doesn't mean you have to completely unplug from all arts and culture. Right now, there are virtual tours of local and international museums, curator talks, and more to stop your senses from getting dull as you wait for the outbreak to run its course.

Google Arts + Culture

artsandculture.google.com

Travel might be prohibited right now, but Google Arts & Culture teamed up with more than 2,500 museums and galleries to provide an inside look at some of the most famous cultural institutions in the world, including the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the National Gallery in London, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Enjoy free virtual tours and online exhibits and other resources, like access to the extensive LIFE magazine photo collection, high-resolution close-ups of famous paintings, and tons of informative articles.

The Frick Pittsburgh

thefrickpittsburgh.org/virtual

The Frick Pittsburgh might be closed through the rest of March, but arts patrons can still pay a visit through its many virtual experiences. View permanent and temporary exhibitions, tour the estate of late industrialist Henry Clay Frick, and download The Frick Pittsburgh Landscape app to learn more about the site's history and various features.

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

thewestmoreland.org/collection/permanent-collection

thewestmoreland.org/visit/virtual-tour

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg has given patrons another way in through a virtual tour of its galleries. You can also explore the museum's permanent collection, which includes images of portraits, paintings, sculptures, and more by famous and emerging American artists.

Carnegie Museum of Art #MuseumFromHome and Charles “Teenie” Harris Archive

cmoa.org/art/teenie-harris-archive

Though closed through the rest of March, the Carnegie Museum of Art is keeping museum-goers engaged with #MuseumFromHome, a social media campaign that posts new paintings and other works of art to the museum's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Visitors are also free to explore resources like the extensive, decades-spanning online archive of images by Pittsburgh photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris.

Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Library Association at OverDrive

app.overdrive.com

Netflix can only entertain for so long before a good book is in order. And that's just what public library cardholders will get, and more, through the OverDrive app. Free to download on any smartphone, laptop, or other device, the app provides access to free, downloadable eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more available through the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Library Association. You can get the latest bestsellers or issues of newsstand titles like Poets & Writers, Essence, and Lonely Planet UK without having to check them out in person.