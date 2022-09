Dogs allowed at The Waterfront Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Waterfront The Fall Fest at The Waterfront in Homestead

Donations for a crisis nursery that offers emergency child care services will be accepted during the event.

The Waterfront in Homestead offers more than retailers, movies, and restaurants. The open-air shopping center also hosts public events, and now that the pandemic has wound down, families and their dogs can attend its annual Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race in person.The Fall Fest, taking place on Sun., Sept. 18 at the Waterfront Town Center, will feature live music by the local band House of Soul, pumpkin painting, a pumpkin patch, face painting, and more.Visitors can also enter or watch the Great Pup-Kin Race, a fun run for up to 130 small dogs weighing 25 pounds or less. All dogs are required to wear pumpkin costumes, and participants will receive their free costumes when they check in on event day.Learn how to register a dog for the race at the Fall Fest event page The Fall Fest will also serve a philanthropic purpose. Donations forcrisis nursery""It’s been wonderful to be able to bring the community back together for free, family-friendly events post-COVID," says Emily Wittmer, marketing director for The Waterfront and its management company, M&J Wilkow. "We love producing events like Fall Fest and seeing our visitors enjoying themselves at our property.”