 Dogs allowed at The Waterfront Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dogs allowed at The Waterfront Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race

By

click to enlarge Dogs allowed at The Waterfront Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race
Photo: Courtesy of The Waterfront
The Fall Fest at The Waterfront in Homestead
The Waterfront in Homestead offers more than retailers, movies, and restaurants. The open-air shopping center also hosts public events, and now that the pandemic has wound down, families and their dogs can attend its annual Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race in person.

The Fall Fest, taking place on Sun., Sept. 18 at the Waterfront Town Center, will feature live music by the local band House of Soul, pumpkin painting, a pumpkin patch, face painting, and more.
click to enlarge A large group of people stand under and outside an outdoor white tent. A large pile of pumpkins sits in the foreground.
Photo: Courtesy of The Waterfront
The Fall Fest at The Waterfront in Homestead
Visitors can also enter or watch the Great Pup-Kin Race, a fun run for up to 130 small dogs weighing 25 pounds or less. All dogs are required to wear pumpkin costumes, and participants will receive their free costumes when they check in on event day.

Learn how to register a dog for the race at the Fall Fest event page.


The Fall Fest will also serve a philanthropic purpose. Donations for Jeremiah’s Place, an East Liberty-based "crisis nursery" that offers emergency child care services, will be accepted during the event.

"It’s been wonderful to be able to bring the community back together for free, family-friendly events post-COVID," says Emily Wittmer, marketing director for The Waterfront and its management company, M&J Wilkow. "We love producing events like Fall Fest and seeing our visitors enjoying themselves at our property.”
Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race. 1-5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 18. The Waterfront. 149 W. Bridge St., Homestead. Free. waterfrontpgh.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Sad Karaoke encourages downer songs for good causes

By Dani Janae

Sad Karaoke encourages downer songs for good causes

How to use newly released 1950 census data to find your relatives

By Jordana Rosenfeld

How to use newly released 1950 census data to find your relatives

Axe throwers to descend on Pittsburgh for regional tournament

By Tia Bailey

Axe throwers to descend on Pittsburgh for regional tournament

Pittsburgh pop-up selfie museum offers perfect spot for holiday photos

By Isabella Diaz

Pittsburgh pop-up selfie museum offers perfect spot for holiday photos
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18)

August Wilson Center fills fall season with music festivals, new series, and more

By Amanda Waltz

August Wilson Center fills fall season with music festivals, new series, and more

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, CMOA, and more (Sept. 8-11)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, CMOA, and more (Sept. 8-11)

Remake Learning on making education more tech-savvy, inclusive, and joyful

By Amanda Waltz

A group of kids play with an orange race car at a table
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 14-20, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pitt exposes political violence in the Republic of Congo with film Keep Quiet or Die

Pitt exposes political violence in the Republic of Congo with film Keep Quiet or Die

By Matthew Monroy

A dark-haired bearded man looks through film reels and boxes of film supplies on shelves in a basement

How a new nonprofit is finding Pittsburgh film’s future in its past

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18)

By Matthew Monroy

City Theatre continues supporting Black Pittsburgh playwrights with funding program

City Theatre continues supporting Black Pittsburgh playwrights with funding program

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation