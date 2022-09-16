Dogs allowed at The Waterfront Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Fall Fest, taking place on Sun., Sept. 18 at the Waterfront Town Center, will feature live music by the local band House of Soul, pumpkin painting, a pumpkin patch, face painting, and more.
Learn how to register a dog for the race at the Fall Fest event page.
The Fall Fest will also serve a philanthropic purpose. Donations for Jeremiah’s Place, an East Liberty-based "crisis nursery" that offers emergency child care services, will be accepted during the event.
"It’s been wonderful to be able to bring the community back together for free, family-friendly events post-COVID," says Emily Wittmer, marketing director for The Waterfront and its management company, M&J Wilkow. "We love producing events like Fall Fest and seeing our visitors enjoying themselves at our property.”
Fall Fest and Great Pup-Kin Race. 1-5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 18. The Waterfront. 149 W. Bridge St., Homestead. Free. waterfrontpgh.com