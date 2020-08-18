Diverse artists and musicians are focus at newly launched Bloomfield Garden Club

click to enlarge Photo: Graule Studios Betty Douglas and Rex Trimm

with a focus on highlighting local artists-in-residence working in dance, music, comedy, literary, visual, and/or performance art. The Bloomfield Garden Club , a newly launched monthly salon, officially opens this week





TD Projects (independent artist and curator

Tina Dillman

) in partnership with Burning Well (

Bloomfield resident

Bill Julin),

Bloomfield Garden Club's goal is to provide

local artists from various backgrounds — those who

identify as female, queer, anti-colonizer, a person of color, or have always felt like they were the outliers —

a platform "

to create new work in the dawn of this awakening hour and to provide sources of revenue for those that are the most vulnerable," according to a press release.







August's artists-in-residence include Naomi Chambers (visual), Betty Douglas and Rex Trimm (music), and John Musser with Scott Andrew (performance); September features Tara Fay Coleman (visual), Clara Kent (music), and Shana Simmons (dance); and, October includes Jesse Factor and Scott Andrew (performance), Christiane Leach (visual), with a reappearance of Douglas and Trimm (music).









click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Clara Kent

"The communities I create are inclusive of any background, race, class, gender profile, as there is only one way forward and that is to ensure that we all rise together," says Dillman in a press release. Bloomfield Garden Club's fall season kicks off at 6 p.m. on Tue., Aug. 18, and continues Aug. 20, and 23; Sept. 22, 24, and 27; and Oct. 13, 15, and 18. Public engagements are Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., and Sunday afternoons from 3-5 p.m.



A moment of

silence/prayer will begin each session, followed by an allotted 20 minutes for each artist-in-residence where they will

either perform or present their new work. At the end of the evening, there will be time for a question and answers portion between the artists and guests. Snacks and beverages will be available and guests can BYOB.











" There is no world that I want to be in that exists without artists , as we are the backbone of every society — we document, we create, we breathe, we speak truth to power, and we dream up new ideas that have the ability to transform old civilizations into new beginnings," says Dillman. Due to COVID-19, only eight tickets will be available for each event, priced at $25 each. 25 fall season memberships are available as well for $60 a month. Each artist-in-residence will receive a stipend through the revenue generated by ticket sales, membership, and sponsorship.artists

