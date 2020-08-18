 Diverse artists and musicians are focus at newly launched Bloomfield Garden Club | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Diverse artists and musicians are focus at newly launched Bloomfield Garden Club

click to enlarge Betty Douglas and Rex Trimm - PHOTO: GRAULE STUDIOS
Photo: Graule Studios
Betty Douglas and Rex Trimm
The Bloomfield Garden Club, a newly launched monthly salon, officially opens this week with a focus on highlighting local artists-in-residence working in dance, music, comedy, literary, visual, and/or performance art.

Created by TD Projects (independent artist and curator Tina Dillman) in partnership with Burning Well (Bloomfield resident Bill Julin), Bloomfield Garden Club's goal is to provide local artists from various backgrounds — those who identify as female, queer, anti-colonizer, a person of color, or have always felt like they were the outliers — a platform "to create new work in the dawn of this awakening hour and to provide sources of revenue for those that are the most vulnerable," according to a press release.

August's artists-in-residence include Naomi Chambers (visual), Betty Douglas and Rex Trimm (music), and John Musser with Scott Andrew (performance); September features Tara Fay Coleman (visual), Clara Kent (music), and Shana Simmons (dance); and, October includes Jesse Factor and Scott Andrew (performance), Christiane Leach (visual), with a reappearance of Douglas and Trimm (music).

Bloomfield Garden Club's fall season kicks off at 6 p.m. on Tue., Aug. 18, and continues Aug. 20, and 23; Sept. 22, 24, and 27; and Oct. 13, 15, and 18. Public engagements are Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., and Sunday afternoons from 3-5 p.m.

click to enlarge Clara Kent - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Clara Kent

"The communities I create are inclusive of any background, race, class, gender profile, as there is only one way forward and that is to ensure that we all rise together," says Dillman in a press release. 

A moment of silence/prayer will begin each session, followed by an allotted 20 minutes for each artist-in-residence where they will either perform or present their new work. At the end of the evening, there will be time for a question and answers portion between the artists and guests. Snacks and beverages will be available and guests can BYOB.

Due to COVID-19, only eight tickets will be available for each event, priced at $25 each. 25 fall season memberships are available as well for $60 a month. Each artist-in-residence will receive a stipend through the revenue generated by ticket sales, membership, and sponsorship.

"There is no world that I want to be in that exists without artists, as we are the backbone of every society — we document, we create, we breathe, we speak truth to power, and we dream up new ideas that have the ability to transform old civilizations into new beginnings," says Dillman.

