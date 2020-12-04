 Ditch candy canes for cocktails on the Downtown Fall Cocktail Trail: Holiday Edition | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Ditch candy canes for cocktails on the Downtown Fall Cocktail Trail: Holiday Edition

By

click to enlarge The Praline Pecan at Revel - PHOTO: COURTESY OF REVEL
Photo: Courtesy of Revel
The Praline Pecan at Revel
Ditch candy canes for a cocktail this holiday season on the latest Downtown Cocktail Trail: Holiday Edition.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Pittsburgh City Paper are back with Bacardi to offer another cocktail trail supporting Downtown restaurants, this time over the entire month of December with 17 participating locations.

Despite the pandemic, the restaurants have found ways to still safely serve you their menus. Dine in or take your holiday spirit — like the Toasty Cocoa at August Henry’s Burger Bar or Moscow Reindeer at Las Velas Mexican Restaurant — to-go.


Don’t forget the delicious menu pairings, also available for dine-in or take-out. Indulge on a curried butternut squash soup from Revel, a next-level Cuban sandwich at the Speckled Egg, or a cheesecake custard with passion fruit at The Commoner.

(Per county guidelines, all alcoholic beverages have to be accompanied by a menu item.)

Start planning with the map and guide below or by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

All restaurants are following strict COVID-safety guidelines and each cocktail and menu pairing is available to-go.
PDF — CocktailTrail_Holiday_DT.pdf

Trending

Local gift guide: food subscriptions, boxes, and kits
Meet the Pa. Commonwealth Court judges who’ve recently sided with Republicans on election rulings, only to be overturned by higher courts
Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual
Shake-up at Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates as executive director resigns and staff calls out widespread racism and transphobia
Pittsburgh’s Latino immigrant community reacts to Biden’s win with optimism, realism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered Sponsored

By Mozart Management

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered

Bloomfield and Garfield Businesses Shine Bright This Holiday Season Sponsored

By Christina Howell

Bloomfield and Garfield Businesses Shine Bright This Holiday Season

Finding Releaf Through Medical Marijuana Sponsored

By Releaf Specialists

Finding Releaf Through Medical Marijuana

A Spotlight on the Hep C Cure Squad at Central Outreach Wellness Center Sponsored

By Central Outreach Wellness Center

A Spotlight on the Hep C Cure Squad at Central Outreach Wellness Center
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered

Sponsored

Searching for an apartment? Mozart Management has you covered

By Mozart Management

Bloomfield and Garfield Businesses Shine Bright This Holiday Season

Sponsored

Bloomfield and Garfield Businesses Shine Bright This Holiday Season

By Christina Howell

Finding Releaf Through Medical Marijuana

Sponsored

Finding Releaf Through Medical Marijuana

By Releaf Specialists

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation