Ditch candy canes for cocktails on the Downtown Fall Cocktail Trail: Holiday Edition

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Pittsburgh City Paper are back with Bacardi to offer another cocktail trail supporting Downtown restaurants, this time over the entire month of December with 17 participating locations.
Despite the pandemic, the restaurants have found ways to still safely serve you their menus. Dine in or take your holiday spirit — like the Toasty Cocoa at August Henry’s Burger Bar or Moscow Reindeer at Las Velas Mexican Restaurant — to-go.
Don’t forget the delicious menu pairings, also available for dine-in or take-out. Indulge on a curried butternut squash soup from Revel, a next-level Cuban sandwich at the Speckled Egg, or a cheesecake custard with passion fruit at The Commoner.
(Per county guidelines, all alcoholic beverages have to be accompanied by a menu item.)
Start planning with the map and guide below or by visiting the event’s Facebook page.
All restaurants are following strict COVID-safety guidelines and each cocktail and menu pairing is available to-go.