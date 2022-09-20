Dinners with shows, a New York Times shout-out, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
On Wed., Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m., Nooch and Two Frays Brewing will help vegans celebrate Oktoberfest with a menu that includes plant-based currywurst, sausage and sauerkraut, German-style potato salad, and German chocolate cake, as well as a limited amount of smoky pepper jack cheese to serve mini charcuterie. Pair these items with some of Two Frays' beer for a delightful time.
1958 Varley Road, Spring Garden. springhillbrewing.com
The owners of Spring Hill Brewing announced that they will close their business this month. Originally opened in 2018 after taking over the abandoned Workingmen's Beneficial Union community space, the brewery set out to create small batches of "session ales in the farmhaus-style," according to its website. The announcement was made in an Instagram post thanking the "new friends, old friends, family, new family, even foes, and often ghosts" that made the brewery a success. Spring Hill will close after Fri., Sept. 23, so be sure to bid farewell to this distinctive, dog-friendly, hilltop brewery.
Good Fest
6614 Hamilton Ave., Larimer. goodlandercocktails.com/goodfest22
Great cocktails and music collide when the Goodlander Cocktail Brewery presents Good Fest. Local DJs Arie Cole and HUNY will provide the music for a weekend-long block party described as "celebrating all things good: people, music, food, and drinks." There will also be an artist market with lots of locally made items. Taking place Oct. 8-9, Good Fest is free and open to everyone.
Huszar
627 E. North Ave., North Side. facebook.com/huszarpgh
Gather round the fire pit when Huszar hosts its Bacon Roast. On Oct. 15, the restaurant, which specializes in Hungarian cuisine, will offer bacon and fixings, sides and salads, and homemade desserts, as well as beer, wine, and other drinks. Tickets for the 21 and over event are $70 per person. Call 412-322-8795 for reservations, which are required in advance.
Hosanna House
807 Wallace Ave., Wilkinsburg. hosannahouse.org
Have a little death with your meal when, on Oct. 8, Hosanna House hosts the Soul Food Comedy Murder Mystery Show. The event description says you should "bring your detective team, solve a crime, and win a prize." Enjoy the performance, along with dinner, dessert, and drinks. Tickets cost $50 and are available at Eventbrite.
Drag N' Dine Hallowversary
2512 E. Carson St., South Side. facebook.com/TFSBarPgh
The gender performance troupe Hot Metal Hardware celebrates 12 years in operation with a night of naughty good fun and food at Twenty-Fifth Street Bar and Grill. Costumes are encouraged at this Halloween-inspired event, taking place on Oct. 9, and described as a "spine-chilling show featuring drag, burlesque, singing, sideshow, and more." The cover is $15 per person and attendees must be 21 and over.
Scratch & Co. x Jon Tai
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Looking for a little mystique with your meal? Tickets are now on sale for Starting from Scratch, a series of pop-up dining experiences presented by Scratch & Co., and featuring magician and storyteller Jon Tai. Over four weekends, beginning the weekend of Oct. 27 and continuing through Nov. 19, diners can enjoy a seven-course, family-style dinner by chef Isaac Deboer, formerly of Pok and Morcilla. Each meal comes with a narrative magic show by Tai. Scratch promises that the interactive multi-course dinner will "complement the performance and vice versa." The series will also pay tribute to Scratch's seven years in business, with Tai’s performance taking guests on a magical journey through the restaurant's history. Only 26 diners can attend each show so reserve your tickets now at this link.
plbse.com
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to launch Cam Heyward’s Blitz Mix, described in a press release as a "spicy party mix" including pretzels, corn chips, fried cheese curls, and flavored tortilla chips. A portion of Blitz Mix sales will benefit The Heyward House, Heyward’s foundation with the stated mission of impacting "the lives of today’s youth through a variety of programs such as literacy, COVID relief, acts of kindness, and more." The snack mix will be available exclusively at participating Giant Eagle locations and online at the PLB Sports & Entertainment website. Pair it with former Steeler Brett Keisel's new GetGo burger for a super spicy day.
Mayfly Market & Deli
1327 Arch St., North Side. mayflypgh.com
Looking for a unique, seasonal cold treat? Mayfly Market & Deli is now offering handcrafted pawpaw sorbet for a limited time. Created by the Pittsburgh-based company Gilligan's, the sorbet is dairy- and gluten-free, so vegans and those with dietary restrictions can feel free to indulge. See what other flavors Gilligan's offers, from intriguing combinations like plum juniper and grapefruit IPA to savory fare like tomato and pickled cranberry.
4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com
Apteka, a vegan restaurant inspired by Eastern European flavors, was named in the New York Times' 2022 restaurant list "50 places in America we’re most excited about right now." Writer Brett Anderson writes, "It is not shocking to find an excellent Eastern European restaurant in a city where pierogi listicles count as clickbait. The twist at Apteka is that the food is vegan; the thrill is that you won’t notice anything missing." Anderson also cites how co-chefs, co-owners, and "life partners" Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski "build depth, texture and flavor with fermentation, ingenuity (don’t miss the celeriac schnitzel) and cultured nut milk as lush as crème fraîche."
Breadworks
2110 Brighton Road, North Side. breadworkspgh.com
Breadworks bakery announced on Instagram that, due to a staffing shortage, the company's store will be temporarily closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. "We are working diligently to become fully staffed so we can open back up on those days. We are striving to be the best bakery we can be for our loyal customers," reads the post.