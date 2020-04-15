 Digital Drag Brunch sashays into Pittsburgh homes with live-streaming shows | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Digital Drag Brunch sashays into Pittsburgh homes with live-streaming shows

By

click to enlarge Digital Drag Brunch flyer - LOLA LECROIX
Lola LeCroix
Digital Drag Brunch flyer
Being able to brunch with friends and family can be the highlight of any weekend, with everyone catching up over bottomless mimosas and savory egg dishes before heading home for a mid-afternoon nap. Because this cherished activity is on hold due to the coronavirus, people have to settle for brunching at home, which, admittedly, just isn't the same. Now some local performers are bringing some flair to this now-homebound meal with Digital Drag Brunches.

Hosted by Lola LeCroix, the live-streaming brunch features a variety of local drag acts dancing and lip-syncing while viewers eat and drink in the comforts of their own homes. The weekly event, which will see its third run on Sun., April 19, is hosted on LeCroix's Instagram and encourages viewers to tip the performers via their Venmo accounts, which are posted onscreen.

The shows also come with suggested ticket cover donations that are collected through LeCroix's own Venmo account and then split between the performers at the end of each show.


“I think it's so important to spotlight artists any way we can during this time,” says LeCroix, who was hosting monthly drag brunches at 5801 Video Lounge in Shadyside and Hard Rock Cafe in the South Side before the COVID-19 shutdown.

LeCroix explains that the brunch events not only bring some joy to viewers stuck at home but helps support drag acts who are out of work due to their usual venues being closed. As a nightlife promoter, LeCroix not only produces brunches but a variety of other shows at places like Brillobox and Cake Pittsburgh, all featuring local entertainers and queens from the popular drag competition series, RuPaul's Drag Race.

“For a lot of us, it's not just that our income suddenly plummeted to zero overnight, our creative outlet is the stage,” says LeCroix. “So not having income and not being able to perform is not only financially a burden, but it can also be tough on the mental health.”

After a couple of weeks of being home, LeCroix says, “I knew I had to do something. I've never been one to sit around and let time pass by.”


So far, LeCroix says the Digital Drag Brunches have been “amazing.” She plans on having a brand new cast every week by showcasing different local acts as well as ones from different cities so viewers can be introduced to new talent “they wouldn't be able to normally see.”

"Pittsburgh has an amazing drag scene, but there are so many amazing performers from all over that can now be showcased without you having to physically be in their city,” says LeCroix, adding, “It's great because those who come out to brunch every month can join us in their own homes and don't miss out on seeing their favorite entertainers. We also hope it brightens their spirits and helps them as much as performing for them helps us.”

Digital Drag Brunch 3.0. 12:30 p.m. Sun., April 19. Watch on Instagram @lola_lecroix. $10 suggested donation.

