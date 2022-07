Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring Deutschtown Music Festival in the North Side on Sat., July 23, 2022

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

Crowds flocked to the North Side over the weekend for the 10th season of the Deutschtown Music Festival , bringing over 400 bands across both indoor and outdoor stages.Pittsburghers gathered in Allegheny Commons Park and throughout the streets of Deutschtown from July 22-24 to see not only a wide variety of musical performances but food trucks, children's activities, an artists' market, and more.