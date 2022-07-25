 Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community | Pittsburgh City Paper

Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
Deutschtown Music Festival in the North Side on Sat., July 23, 2022
Crowds flocked to the North Side over the weekend for the 10th season of the Deutschtown Music Festival, bringing over 400 bands across both indoor and outdoor stages.

Pittsburghers gathered in Allegheny Commons Park and throughout the streets of Deutschtown from July 22-24 to see not only a wide variety of musical performances but food trucks, children's activities, an artists' market, and more.
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (8)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (4)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (5)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (7)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (12)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (16)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (2)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (10)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (13)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (15)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (17)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring
click to enlarge Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community (11)
CP Photo: Rayni Shiring

