 Details for third annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival announced | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Details for third annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival announced

This year is the first time the event will take place online.

By

click to enlarge Rhiannon Giddens - PHOTO: EBRU YILDIZ
Photo: Ebru Yildiz
Rhiannon Giddens
The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWACC) revealed the details for its annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival this morning, which will take place virtually on Sat., Oct. 3 from 12-6 p.m.

Curated by the AWACC, the lineup features Rhiannon Giddens, Toshi Reagon, Rev. Shawn Amos, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, go-go band Rare Essence, New Breed Brass Band, Deva Mahal, the Curtis Brothers Quartet, Eugene Morgan’s Blues Storie, and more.



This year is the first time the event will take place online, and it will be available to stream live on AWAACC’s YouTube, Facebook, and at blues.aaccawc.org.

"The Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival is about hope, roots, and the connections that music creates across races, neighborhoods, and beliefs, and as the blues inspired August Wilson, it continues to inspire listeners today and provides hope for tomorrow,” said Janis Burley Wilson, AWAACC President and CEO in a press release. Wilson launched the inaugural event in 2018 as a way to further AWAACC's repertoire of programming, as blues was an integral part of August Wilson's work.

"I’m incredibly grateful to Highmark Health for their partnership and support as we launch this year’s online festival," Burley Wilson added, "enabling us to continue celebrating the blues, the artists who bring the music to life, and our dynamic community."

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival 2020 will be "a digital celebration"

By Jordan Snowden

Sean Jones

August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites world to view recent exhibitions with first-ever virtual tours

By Amanda Waltz

Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Race and Revolution: Still Separate – Still Unequal examines educational discrimination in Pittsburgh to address a national problem

By Amanda Waltz

Blackamoors Collage series by Damien Davis

Show Preview: Vanessa Collier at Moondog's

By Jordan Snowden

Vanessa Collier
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

EP Review: Insane Today by Cynimatics

By Kylie Thomas

EP Review: Insane Today by Cynimatics

Preserving Underground celebrates reopening at new location

By Jordan Snowden

Inside the old Preserving Underground location

Track review: Lani Kani's "Outside"

By Jordan Snowden

Track review: Lani Kani's "Outside"

Track Review: Buffalo Rose's "Rocketship" Chalk Dinosaur Remix

By Jordan Snowden

Track Review: Buffalo Rose's "Rocketship" Chalk Dinosaur Remix
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

(Even the Dead Are Not Safe) Eigenface prints of Samuel Beckett (left) and Simone de Beauvoir (right) at CMOA's Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries exhibit

Trevor Paglen: Opposing Geometries exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Art reveals the technological horrors behind beautiful images

By Amanda Waltz

Bloomfield Garden Club artist-in-residence John Musser aka Veronica Bleau in Diva Saga

Bloomfield Garden Club cultivates new group exhibition at UnSmoke Systems

By Amanda Waltz

Inside the old Preserving Underground location

Preserving Underground celebrates reopening at new location

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation