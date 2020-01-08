 Derek Hughes brings mind-blowing tricks and side-splitting laughs to Liberty Magic | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Derek Hughes brings mind-blowing tricks and side-splitting laughs to Liberty Magic

By

click to enlarge Derek Hughes - GREGORY D. NEISER
Gregory D. Neiser
Derek Hughes

When magician Derek Hughes performed a mental telepathy trick on America’s Got Talent, the television audience erupted into applause and celebrity judge Heidi Klum’s jaw nearly hit the floor. The same thing happened when Hughes repeated the trick on the opening night of Bag of Tricks, his new month-long gig at Downtown’s Liberty Magic, as the audience shook their heads in disbelief for pretty much the entire 90 solid minutes.

The mind-blowing telepathy act in question (not gonna spoil it, but it’s easily accessible on YouTube if you can’t resist) helped land him a spot as a top 10 finalist on the talent competition. Before Hughes began his performance in Pittsburgh, a brief clip from the show played on a screen before the audience as an introduction. (Tickets for this run started selling out even before he hit the stage on opening night, so it appears folks here have seen the show.)

The video shares how Hughes decided he wanted to become a magician after having open heart surgery at the age of 10, when seeing a magic set helped pave the path to his future during his recovery. Now, grown with a brilliant mustache accessorizing his baby face, Hughes uses those skills to both amaze audiences with his sleight of hand, and entertain them with his gift of gab.

During Hughes’ set, it’s hard not to appreciate that Liberty Magic is in the spot where Arcade Comedy Theater once stood before moving down the street to a larger venue. The self-dubbed “stand-up magician” isn’t just clever, he’s funny. Really funny. Between card tricks and conjuring acts, he kept the audience in full belly laughs throughout the show; his quick wit, a perfect match for interacting with unpredictable audience volunteers. 

Event Details
Derek Hughes in Bag of Tricks

Derek Hughes in Bag of Tricks

Jan. 10-Feb. 26

Liberty Magic 811 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh Downtown

During his audition for America’s Got Talent, Hughes impressed celebrity judge Howard Stern by pulling a card out of his butt. There’s nothing as juvenile in the Pittsburgh show, though there are a few dick jokes — more along the lines of, “I want to measure my junk in centimeters not inches, hardy har har,” — but nothing overly annoying, if you don’t like that kind of thing. Instead, Hughes has a natural talent for making people genuinely laugh. Even skeptics.

It’s not uncommon to see a too-good-to-be-real magic trick performed on television and think, “If only I saw that up close, I could figure it out,” which is exactly what I thought when I realized Hughes was repeating that clever mental telepathy trick from the TV show. But even though I was hyper-aware and stared at every single move Hughes made during the trick, determined to figure out his secret, abra-fucking-dabra, the trick was over and I realized he had, once again, blown my freakin’ mind.

Related Events

Tags

Latest in Features

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

By CP Staff

Fun a Day Pittsburgh: 31 Days of Upcycled Newspapers

There Ultra Lounge seeks variety artists for fundraiser show for animals impacted by Australia's wildfires

By Amanda Waltz

There Ultra Lounge seeks variety artists for fundraiser show for animals impacted by Australia's wildfires (2)

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom
More »

Readers also liked…

Roving gangs, retractable screwdrivers and drunk zombies: celebrating 40 years of Dawn of the Dead

By Michael Machosky

The late George Romero (left) with Tom Savini

Dandy Andy: Warhol's Queer History explores the role of queerness in Andy Warhol's art

By Lauren Ortego

Andy Warhol’s “Small Acetate (Self-Portrait in Drag)"

Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs, at Mattress Factory, explores the common spirituality, oppression and strength of people of color in South Africa and the United States

By Carrie Mannino

Chris Ivey with his Civil Rights and Civil Wrongs installation

Feminist art exhibition claps back

By Celine Roberts

Curator Christina Lee at Future Tenant
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

There Ultra Lounge seeks variety artists for fundraiser show for animals impacted by Australia's wildfires (2)

There Ultra Lounge seeks variety artists for fundraiser show for animals impacted by Australia's wildfires

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

Pittsburgh Grooveline: Dance parties at COBRA Lounge, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 9-15)

By Amanda Waltz

Leia Way LeStat, Miss V, and Alexa Chapman pose for a portrait during Franks N' Queens drag brunch.

The popularity of drag brunches and other events show the scene’s mainstream appeal in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

For Sale With Baggage: Don't mess with mom

By Abbie Adams

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation