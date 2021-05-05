Democratic Primary Election 2021: Ballot questions

A new election means new ballot questions, and the often confusing legal language that comes with them. Below is an explainer to help voters sift through the legalese of the big ballot questions this primary. Five questions will appear on all Allegheny County ballots outside of the city of Pittsburgh, and six will appear on ballots within the city.This is motivated by the death of Louisville, Kentucky, woman Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in March 2020 after they entered her apartment without prior notice. The initiative would require officers to knock and identify themselves as police when executing a warrant at a residence. After doing so, officers would then have to wait at least 15 seconds for occupants to answer and open the door. The use of body cameras would be required before, during, and after any search, which also goes for any arrest resulting from the search.This countywide ballot measure is for largely banning the practice of solitary confinement — confining someone in a space for more than 20 hours a day — at the Allegheny County Jail. Wardens would be required to provide monthly reports on the use of solitary confinement and prove why isolation was necessary, even in circumstances like lockdowns or when an inmate posed a threat to others.State referendum ACT-2020-91 asks whether "municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel and emergency medical services companies" should be eligible to apply for loans from an existing state program aimed at volunteer fire companies, volunteer ambulance services, and volunteer rescue squads. Currently these entities are not authorized to apply for loans from this program. However, the Pennsylvania General Assembly determined that additional loans are needed for applicants to replace outdated equipment, modernize buildings, and purchase new vehicles in order to better serve communities. If approved, the measure would also expand the class of eligible loan applicants.If approved, this would amend Article III, Section 9 of the Pennsylvania Constitution to allow the General Assembly to "terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration or a portion of such declaration without needing the Governor’s approval." Currently, only the state governor can end a disaster declaration. This proposed amendment would allow a majority of lawmakers to terminate the declaration at any time. This proposed amendment was pushed by state Republicans, who currently control the legislature, but not the governorship.This second amendment question, also pushed by state Republicans, proposes adding a new section to Article IV of the Pennsylvania Constitution. If approved, this would, among other things, limit the governor's disaster declaration to 21 days, after which it can be extended.The third amendment question proposes adding an amendment to Article I of the Pennsylvania Constitution that effectively prohibits "restricting or denying an individual’s equal rights under Pennsylvania law because of race or ethnicity." This guarantees anti-discrimination protections at the state level, separate from the United States Constitution and federal laws.