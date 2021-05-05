 Democratic Primary Election 2021: Allegheny County Council District 9 | Election Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Democratic Primary Election 2021: Allegheny County Council District 9

click to enlarge Steven Singer and Robert J. Macey - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP Illustration: Abbie Adams
Steven Singer and Robert J. Macey
Allegheny County District 9 comprises of the cities of Duquesne and McKeesport; the boroughs of Dravosburg, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln, Port Vue, Versailles, West Mifflin, and White Oak; and, the townships of Elizabeth, Forward, North Versailles, and South Versailles. It is currently represented by incumbent Robert J. Macey.
PDF — PCP-AlleghenyCounty-District9.pdf

Robert J. Macey

Bio: Resident of West Mifflin. Allegheny County Council vice president. Former employee of the United States Steel Works Mill in Duquesne. Previously served as a board member of the Allegheny County Airport Authority. Serves on board of several Mon Valley area organizations and nonprofits.

Education: Views education and workforce development as high priorities in his district. Disputed claims that Community College of Allegheny County does not receive enough public funding, despite faculty union citing the loss of full-time faculty positions, lacking equipment and facilities maintenance, and increasing debt.

Police: Voted against proposal to create independent civilian police review board in Allegheny County. Also voted against legislation prohibiting Allegheny County Police Department from deploying “less-lethal” weapons like those used against protesters in 2020.


Incarceration: Voted against mandated universal COVID-19 testing at Allegheny County Jail.

Infrastructure: Seeks to improve communities by razing abandoned properties. Proposed funding demolitions in Allegheny County by charging $15 fee to file deeds and mortgages. In PublicSource article, he claimed fee could raise “between $1.9 million and $2.5 million” a year, covering the cost of razing “approximately 167 to 200 blighted properties.”

Supporters: Allegheny County Democratic Committee

Steven Singer

Bio: Steel Valley Middle School teacher. Lives in White Oak. First campaign for elected office. Earned bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Pittsburgh. Affiliated with several education organizations including T.E.A.C.H., a group he co-founded to stop state education budget cuts that affected vulnerable students. Also worked with liberal political group MoveOn.


Education: Focused heavily on funding education at all levels. Told Ballotpedia, "We need to invest in our children through increased education funding from pre-Kindergarten through grade school and college. This includes increasing county funding to community colleges like CCAC."

Police: Supports creating an independent civilian police review board in Allegheny County, according to WESA.

Incarceration: Told Pittsburgh City Paper that Allegheny County Jail is "a mess" in need of real reform. Bothered by lengthy parole system in Allegheny County. If elected, plans to work with other County Council progressives to further criminal justice reform measures, like ending cash bail.

Infrastructure: Cited public transportation as a focus, telling Ballotpedia that it is currently "not equally accessible to the residents of the Mon Valley." Wants more bus routes in his district. According to WESA, said Mon Valley consists of working-class neighborhoods "where we have a lot of people of color. Don't we have a right to public transportation?”

Supporters: Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Steel City Stonewall Democrats

