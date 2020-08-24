 Democratic National Committee is buying all ads on The New Pittsburgh Courier homepage for four days | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Democratic National Committee is buying all ads on The New Pittsburgh Courier homepage for four days

By

click to enlarge One of the DNC ads that will be placed on the New Pittsburgh Courier's website
One of the DNC ads that will be placed on the New Pittsburgh Courier's website
According to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, this year’s election is very much on the mind of Black Pennsylvanians. When asked how much they have been thinking about the presidential race, 67% of Black people in Pennsylvania said they have been thinking about it a lot, and another 18% were thinking about it somewhat.

But 8% of them also said they probably will not vote this year, according to the poll, and considering the Pennsylvania's results are likely to be very close this year, like they were in 2016, the Democratic National Committee is hoping to convince the crucial voting block to come out and support Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other Democratic nominees.

Starting today, the DNC is buying all the online ads on the homepage of the New Pittsburgh Courier, Pittsburgh’s Black newspaper and one of the largest in Pennsylvania.


According to a press release, the digital advertising takeover will last from today until Thursday to coincide with the length of the Republican National Convention, to remind “Pennsylvania voters of Trump’s failed response to the coronavirus [pandemic].”

When it comes to President Donald Trump’s handling of coronavirus, 55% of Pennsylvanians say he has done a bad job, while 45% say he has done a good job, according to the CBS poll. Of Black Pennsylvanians, 80% believe he has done a bad job, while 20% say he has done a good job at handling the pandemic.

“The Republicans’ chaos convention can’t hide Trump’s disastrous leadership and the Pennsylvanians who have lost their lives and livelihoods because of it,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez in a press release. “Pennsylvanians won’t forget about the seniors worried about his attacks on Social Security and Medicare, the families who have seen their jobs disappear because of Trump’s failed COVID-19 response, and the folks with pre-existing conditions who can’t afford for Donald Trump to take away their health care.”

The DNC’s ads on the Courier’s website will read “COVID-19 is still spiking, this administration failed us.” As of Sunday, 306 people in Allegheny County have died from coronavirus, and nearly 7,600 Pennsylvanians have died. Overall, more than 176,000 Americans' lives have been lost of COVID-19.


Death, hospitalization, and contraction rates related to COVID-19 have been disproportionately high among Black people in Allegheny County. Pittsburgh’s unemployment is also historically high, and is near levels not seen since the collapse of the steel industry.

This ad buy from the DNC comes as the Courier has seen some increased attention following fallout at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the region’s largest newspaper. In June, the P-G barred Black journalists Alexis Johsnon and Michael Santiago from covering the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, with management claiming they showed bias because of their social media presence. In protest, some canceled their subscription, and instead bought subscriptions to the Courier.

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh's Jewish Community Center creates childcare program for kids attending online classes

By Julia Maruca

Pittsburgh's Jewish Community Center creates childcare program for kids attending online classes

Apteka in Pittsburgh is selling its own kvass. What is it?

By Ryan Deto

Apteka in Pittsburgh is selling its own kvass. What is it?

Police escalate protest outside Peduto’s house with pepper spray, projectiles, and apparent kettling

By Hannah Lynn

A protest outside Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's house on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020
More »

Tags

Latest in News

PHOTOS: Three demonstrations merge in Pittsburgh on Saturday, following week of criticisms directed at Pittsburgh Police and Mayor Peduto

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: Three demonstrations merge in Pittsburgh on Saturday, following week of criticisms directed at Pittsburgh Police and Mayor Peduto (4)

Pittsburgh Police Sergeant shares racist and anti-protest material on social media during ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police Sergeant shares racist and anti-protest material on social media during ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations (5)

Peduto announces changes to police department following controversial police tactics this week; no discipline mentioned

By Ryan Deto

Police face off with protesters on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020

Pittsburgh's Jewish Community Center creates childcare program for kids attending online classes

By Julia Maruca

Pittsburgh's Jewish Community Center creates childcare program for kids attending online classes
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 19-25, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

PHOTOS: Three demonstrations merge in Pittsburgh on Saturday, following week of criticisms directed at Pittsburgh Police and Mayor Peduto (4)

PHOTOS: Three demonstrations merge in Pittsburgh on Saturday, following week of criticisms directed at Pittsburgh Police and Mayor Peduto

By Jared Wickerham

Pittsburgh Police Sergeant shares racist and anti-protest material on social media during ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations (5)

Pittsburgh Police Sergeant shares racist and anti-protest material on social media during ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations

By Ryan Deto

A protest outside Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's house on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020

Police escalate protest outside Peduto’s house with pepper spray, projectiles, and apparent kettling

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation