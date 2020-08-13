Deluxe version of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. drops with two new tracks to commemorate 10th anniversary

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The Mac Miller vigil at Blue Slide Park inside Frick Park on Tue., September 11, 2018

Rostrum Records

has released a deluxe edition of the late musician's breakout debut at midnight. It features two previously unreleased tracks, "

Ayye" and "Back In The Day."





K.I.D.S. (Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Sh*t) features cherished songs such as "Nikes on My Feet" and "Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza." The two new tracks fit right in, showcasing Miller's early, laid-back rapping style and simple, clean beats. Knowing Miller's prolific output, fans can most likely expect more never-before-heard music to be released in the future.





Today is the 10th anniversary of Mac Miller's mixtape,., and to commemorate the occasion,