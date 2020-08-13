Deluxe version of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. drops with two new tracks to commemorate 10th anniversary

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Mac Miller vigil at Blue Slide Park inside Frick Park on Tue., September 11, 2018
Today is the 10th anniversary of Mac Miller's mixtape, K.I.D.S
., and to commemorate the occasion, Rostrum Records has released a deluxe edition of the late musician's breakout debut at midnight. It features two previously unreleased tracks, "Ayye" and "Back In The Day."
K.I.D.S. (Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Sh*t) features cherished songs such as "Nikes on My Feet" and "Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza." The two new tracks fit right in, showcasing Miller's early, laid-back rapping style and simple, clean beats. Knowing Miller's prolific output, fans can most likely expect more never-before-heard music to be released in the future.