 Deluxe version of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. drops with two new tracks to commemorate 10th anniversary | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Deluxe version of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. drops with two new tracks to commemorate 10th anniversary

By

click to enlarge The Mac Miller vigil at Blue Slide Park inside Frick Park on Tue., September 11, 2018 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Mac Miller vigil at Blue Slide Park inside Frick Park on Tue., September 11, 2018
Today is the 10th anniversary of Mac Miller's mixtape, K.I.D.S., and to commemorate the occasion, Rostrum Records has released a deluxe edition of the late musician's breakout debut at midnight. It features two previously unreleased tracks, "Ayye" and "Back In The Day."

K.I.D.S. (Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Sh*t) features cherished songs such as "Nikes on My Feet" and "Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza." The two new tracks fit right in, showcasing Miller's early, laid-back rapping style and simple, clean beats. Knowing Miller's prolific output, fans can most likely expect more never-before-heard music to be released in the future.

Tags

Latest in Music

Seven Days of Music: Aug. 13-19

By Jordan Snowden

Buku

Old-school punk rockers The Cheats release raw, energetic Cussin’, Cryin ‘n’ Carrying On

By Lisa Cunningham

Old-school punk rockers The Cheats release raw, energetic Cussin’, Cryin ‘n’ Carrying On

5 ways to celebrate National Vinyl Record Day

By Jordan Snowden

5 ways to celebrate National Vinyl Record Day

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and arts partners encourage mask wearing in #MaskUp video

By Jordan Snowden

Screenshot from #MaskUp video
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 12-18, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

5 ways to celebrate National Vinyl Record Day

5 ways to celebrate National Vinyl Record Day

By Jordan Snowden

Old-school punk rockers The Cheats release raw, energetic Cussin’, Cryin ‘n’ Carrying On

Old-school punk rockers The Cheats release raw, energetic Cussin’, Cryin ‘n’ Carrying On

By Lisa Cunningham

Mahalia Jackson sings in Jazz on a Summer's Day

Seven Days of Arts+Entertainment: Aug. 13-19

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation