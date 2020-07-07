Delta Foundation interim president apologizes for LGBTQ organization's past failures as protesters demand change

This has led to a formation of alternative Pride celebrations — which, in 2019, even became a segment on The Daily Show — and a fractured LGBTQ community.
Delta interim board president Jim Sheppard listened to the protesters and eventually gave a speech acknowledging that Delta has failed on issues of inclusivity.
Delta Foundation interim board president, @jimsheppard, answers protest organizers for what he’s learned and what they will do for/with the LGBTQ+ community going forward: @PGHCityPaper pic.twitter.com/WmPG6n2MLz— Jared Wickerham (@WickPhoto) July 7, 2020
"We have failed in the past," said Sheppard. "We have failed, we have absolutely failed."
Sheppard said there were promises made to organizations in the past, before he became interim president. He asked the protesters to let him know what those promises were, and he vowed to "do everything that [he] can as the current president of Delta to make it better for you."
"I am incredibly sorry that we have failed the community, especially the trans community of color in the past," said Sheppard, whose Twitter profile says Black Trans Lives Matter. "But we will be better because I demand it, and you demand it."
former Delta president Gary Van Horn resigned. A month before he resigned, he was charged with impersonating a police officer. Sheppard told WESA earlier this year that the Delta board "felt that in the best interest of the foundation and of Pittsburgh Pride to have a complete separation from Mr. Van Horn.” In a statement following Van Horn's resignation, Sheppard said that decision would allow "new leadership to guide Delta into the next decade."
After Sheppard's speech, the protest dispersed instead of continuing the planned march Downtown. Organizers said they were cutting the march short because they felt the demonstration had accomplished its goals.