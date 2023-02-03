Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top 5 THC Edibles Of 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Edibles Of 2023

Delta-8 brands are quickly rising in popularity, especially the delta 8 gummies, which are friendly and convenient for beginner and veteran users. Unlike their sister products, the CBD, Delta-8 has a high potency hence is quite effective.

Moreover, the delta 8 gummies contain just the right amount to induce a feeling of intense calmness and relaxation without being psychotic.

But today's market has become oversaturated, making it a daunting task to make a purchase decision. Hence, we decided to develop this article on the best delta 8 gummies on the market. We hope you will have gained enough information by the end to help you start your journey with delta 8 gummies.

Top Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles For Sale

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market

BudPop: Top Brands To Buy Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies

Hollyweed CBD: Highly Potent Delta 8 Edibles & Weed Gummies

Diamond CBD: Premium Quality D8 THC Gummy Bears With Variety Of Flavors

Cheef Botanicals: Popular Weed Edibles From Top Delta 8 Brands

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market

Leading at #1 is the California-based, most trusted manufacturer and supplier of delta 8 gummies – Exhale Wellness. The company has rightfully bagged its position in the market for having the best quality of delta 8 gummies.

Their team comprises experts with decades of experience working in the hemp industry. Since its launch, the company has maintained a high level of consistency in its production and customer service – this has helped them build a good rapport with its clients for the time they have been in the market.

Features

Exhale Wellness products are made from 100% organic and natural ingredients, making them safe for human consumption.

According to theislandnow, the company uses local and organically sourced hemp – they work in cohorts with local hemp farmers in Colorado. Locally grown hemp is cultivated and harvested in a safe and controlled environment per the 2018 Farm Bill Regulations. Hence their products are pure; free from harmful chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals.

Exhale uses the natural CO2 extraction method when cultivating hemp. It helps to ensure the products' quality is maintained and protects the plant from damage. The delta-8 extract is then infused into gummies, producing a tasty and highly potent product.

The delta 8 gummies come in a wide range of colors, flavors, and potency, which come in 750 mg or 150 mg, each containing less than 0.3% of THC, the legal amount stipulated by the state laws.

As per the company's standard requirements, Exhale Wellness ensures to test each new batch of delta 8 gummies at an independent third-party lab before making them available to the market.

Lab analysis tests the products for their potency, THC level, and composition of ingredients to ascertain they are safe and pure for human consumption.

If you would like an in-depth look into the lab results, you can visit their official website, where they post the latest lab analysis results for the public. Such transparency has further enabled them to build trust with their clients.

Pros

Exhale Wellness is a company with a stellar reputation

Their products are highly potent and effective at producing the desired results

Their delta 8 gummies are made without any artificial flavors or colors

Exhale products are made from 100% organic and natural ingredients

Their products are vegan friendly and hence suitable for a wide range of people

All their products are lab tested at an independent third-party lab with no

affiliation to the hemp industry

The company offers free and fast shipping for their products

Exhale Wellness offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to clients unsatisfied

with their products

Cons

Clients can only purchase Exhale's delta 8 gummies from their official website

Exhale Wellness products can only be shipped within the U.S.

Compared to their similar brands, Exhale Wellness delta 8 gummies are highly-priced

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness's reputation is nothing but the best. From the several customer feedback we reviewed online, it is evident that customers are pleased with the products.

Some of the great remarks we frequently came across were in praise of their customer service and the effectiveness of their products.

#2. BudPop - Top Brands To Buy Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies

BudPop is one of the new entrants in the cannabis industry. The brand has rightfully claimed its position as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Delta-8 products, in this case, the delta 8 gummies.

This brand's team comprises cannabis enthusiasts and experts with over 30 years of experience researching and working with hemp. Thanks to their skills and expertise, the brand can manufacture some of the best quality delta 8 gummies on the market.

Budpop, unlike other brands on this list, has a unique aspect. From their website down to their packaging, you can tell that the brand markets itself as a youthful, dynamic, and fun brand. This might be confused to be their target market, but you will be pleased to know that they cater to all age groups equally.

Generally, we feel this one brand has so much potential for growth that we would love to see them tap into.

Features

Budpop products are made from 100% natural and organic ingredients. They collaborate with local hemp farmers in Nevada from where they source their hemp. Locally sourced hemp is often the best since it is cultivated and harvested in controlled environments, as stipulated in the 2018 Farm Bill Law.

Second, during harvesting, they use the natural CO2 extraction method, which helps preserve the purity of the hemp extract and protects the plant from damage.

Third, in addition to delta-8, they also include an assortment of other ingredients, such as flavonoids, ashwagandha, terpenes, pectin, etc., to make a unique blend of ingredients used to make the delta 8 gummies.

BudPop's delta 8 gummies are known to induce the feeling of calmness and relaxation, often confused as high.

Other benefits of these delta 8 gummies include:

It helps to reduce pain and inflammation

Help deal with depression and anxiety

It helps to improve sleep

Very effective at stimulating appetite

It helps boost brain function

Regarding packaging, Budpop has the most attractive product packaging in the market. For example, their delta 8 gummies come in a transparent bottle of 625 mg containing 30 gummies, with each gummy holding about 25mg of THC.

BudPop's delta 8 gummies are rich in flavor. These gummies are in three distinct flavors: Strawberry Gelato, Watermelon Zkittlez, and Blue Dream Berry.

Once the products are ready, the company ensures to send them to an independent third-party lab for testing. Lab analysis is done to check the product's potency, THC level, ingredients composition, and if it contains any harmful chemicals or pesticides.

On successful completion, the product is awarded a Certificate of Analysis as proof, and the lab results are posted on their official website for public view.

Pros

A youthful and dynamic brand with an excellent reputation

The brand uses locally sourced hemp from Nevada

All their products are made from 100% organic and natural ingredients

The company features a user-friendly website that is easy to navigate,

even for new users.

BudPop's delta 8 gummies are highly potent.

BudPop delta 8 gummies are third-party lab tests for human consumption

safety and purity

They offer fast and free shipping for all their products

First-time clients are rewarded with a 20% discount on their first order

The company has a 14-day money-back guarantee for clients who are

unsatisfied with their products

Cons

Clients can only purchase BudPop's delta 8 gummies from their official website

Customer Review

BudPop is made up of a team of cannabis enthusiasts who believe in the healing power of cannabis hence their motto 'Pop Plants not Pills.'

We can say they have lived up to their word to provide their clients with the best quality delta 8 gummies.

From the customer reviews, we came across online; it is pretty evident that BudPop products are effective with the most refreshing flavors. Most of the reviews we read were all positive reviews about their products which led us to believe they are the best; hence we highly recommend them.

#3. Hollyweed CBD - Highly Potent Delta 8 Edibles & Weed Gummies

Hollyweed CBD is one of the most popular brands of delta 8 gummies available on the market today. In addition, they are one of the few cannabis-related brands that not only focus on selling their products but also on educating the public on achieving total health and body wellness through nature's gifts.

Hollyweed CBD has received several recognitions from reputable publishing companies. In addition, their products have been highly received by celebrities, artists, and entertainers with the same values.

Features

Hollyweed CBD is an eco-friendly delta 8 brand. They conduct all their functions while carefully leaving the most miniature carbon print on the environment.

The company manufactures many delta-8 products, with delta 8 gummies being the most popular choice among their clients. Hollyweed CBD manufactures all its products from 100% natural and organic ingredients.

In addition, the hemp they use is locally sourced from local organic hemp farmers. As such, they are sure of the hemp's quality and its derivative, the delta-8 THC.

Extraction of the delta 8 THC is done using the natural CO2 extraction method. This method is preferred as it helps maintain the purity of the hemp extract, protects the natural environment from pollution, and protects the hemp plant from damage.

Once their finished products are ready, the company will subject them to third-party lab testing by an independent lab. Preferably one with no affiliation to the hemp industry.

Lab testing is essential as it helps to ascertain the products are safe for human consumption: free from pesticides, harmful chemicals, and heavy metals. Similarly, it tests for potency and THC levels and helps establish the composition of ingredients used to make the product.

To build trust and transparency with their clients, the company uploads the lab analysis reports on their official website for public scrutiny.

When it comes to packaging, we, unfortunately, have to say that the brand does not have the best or most attractive packaging. The brand packages their gummies in resealable bags containing 30 gummies each. Their delta 8 gummies are available at 750mg and 1500mg. Each of these packages contains either 25mg or 50 mg of THC.

As for the flavors, Hollyweed CBD does not disappoint since their delta8 gummies come in 10 different flavors and are the perfect choice for anyone looking for highly potent delta 8 gummies.

Pros

Hollyweed CBD is a highly reputable and trustworthy delta-8 brand

The company is an eco-friendly brand

They make their products from 100% natural and organic ingredients

Hollyweed CBD gummies are vegan-friendly – gluten-free, dairy-free, and

Non-GMO hence suitable to a wide range of people

All their products are third-party lab tested and approved for safety and purity

They offer fast and affordable shipping for all their products

First-time clients are rewarded with a 25% discount on their first purchase

They have a 30-day money-back guarantee for their unsatisfied customers

Cons

Clients can only purchase Hollyweed's delta-8 CBD gummies from their official website

They have unattractive product packaging

Customer Reviews

From the several online reviews we came across, it is pretty evident that cannabis enthusiasts love Hollyweed CBD products, especially their delta 8 gummies.

According to these clients, these gummies are pretty effective at helping one relieve pain, cope with stress, anxiety, and depression, and improve sleep and appetite.

Generally, we highly recommend these products, especially since they are highly potent; hence, the effects quickly kick in, inducing euphoria and total relaxation.

#4. Cheef Botanicals - Popular Weed Edibles From Top Delta 8 Brands

Last but not least is Cheef Botanicals. The company is the brainchild of a biochemist who utilized his skills and knowledge to develop the first hemp-derived product. With this breakthrough, Cheef Botanicals became the first company in the U.S. to make a hemp-derived product successfully.

The first attempt was at making a product that could be used to help one cope with physical and mental health issues. From then on, they started selling hemp-derived products for medicinal purposes.

It was not long before they unearthed the therapeutic benefits of hemp, leading them to manufacture hemp-related products that cannabis enthusiasts could use for recreational purposes. Moreover, their successful launch helped to pave the way for other brands. As we can see today, there are several brands in this industry.

It has been an upward journey from then on. Today, the company is well-known for offering a wide range of hemp-derived products made from pure and organic ingredients.

Features

For their emphasis on quality, Cheef Botanicals only makes their products from 100% pure and organic ingredients. In addition, the company collaborates with local hemp farmers in Colorado from where they source their hemp.

Since the hemp is grown locally, you can be sure it is of the best quality since it is cultivated and harvested in controlled environments per the 2018 Farm Bill Regulation guideline.

Cheef Botanicals uses the natural CO2 extraction method to obtain the purest delta-8 THC in its pure form –this method is also essential as it helps to protect the hemp plant from damage. Additionally, Cheef Botanicals products are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO.

On the flip side, however, is that Cheef Botanicals uses artificial flavors and colors to make their gummies. Some available flavors include; strawberry, black raspberry, and watermelon and colors to make their gummies. Although they have ensured to make the flavors as wholesome as possible, it can still throw off some clients.

The final products are constantly subjected to third-party lab testing by an independent lab with no affiliation to the hemp industry. Lab analysis is essential as it helps to ascertain the products are safe for human consumption.

In addition, they contain the right ingredients, have good potency levels, and are free from harmful chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals.

Lastly, Cheef Botanicals delta 8 gummies come in two varieties: the 200mg 8-pack gummies and the 400mg 26-pack gummies.

Pros

Cheef Botanicals is a highly reputable delta-8 brand

Their products are made from natural and organic ingredients

They use locally sourced hemp from organic farms in Colorado

They have an excellent team of customer care personnel

The delta 8 gummies are available in different flavors and colors

Products are vegan friendly and hence suitable for a wide range of people

The delta 8 gummies are highly potent

Cheef Botanicals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to unsatisfied customers

Cons

The delta 8 gummies contain artificial flavors

Long-term use of the product can lead to addiction

It is possible to experience some side effects if you overdose on the gummies

Customer Reviews

Cheef Botanicalss's products offer excellent quality and value, which customers look for in a delta-8 brand. Our research found nothing but positive remarks for Cheef Botanicals products on their website and on credible review sites.

Customers applaud these gummies for being very effective and fast acting. Most reported feeling the effect in as short as 20 minutes after consumption. In addition, Cheef Botanicals products offer health and therapeutic benefits such as helping clients cope with stress and anxiety and improving sleep and appetite.

#5. Diamond CBD - Premium Quality D8 THC Gummy Bears With Variety Of Flavors

Diamond CBD is a Florida-based delta-8 brand that has been in the market for over seven years now – they are among the pioneer brands of delta-8. Their team comprises a dedicated team of experts, including doctors, pharmacists, and medical practitioners with years of experience researching and manufacturing hemp-related products.

Thanks to their skills and expertise, the company is now one of the leading brands in the market, known for its superior quality of products.

Additionally, they are well-known for offering the best customer service, enabling the company to retain its prime position as one of the market's leading and most sought-after cannabis-related brands.

Features

Diamond CBD places great emphasis on providing its clients with the best supplements. As such, they do not compromise on the quality of their ingredients.

For starters, the company uses locally sourced hemp from organic hemp farms based in Colorado, Kentucky, and Scandinavia – this is hemp cultivated and harvested under controlled environments per the 2018 Farm Bill Regulations.

For extraction, they use the natural CO2 extraction method, which helps maintain the hemp extract's purity and protects the hemp plant from damage and the environment from pollution, a common feature of other extraction methods.

To ensure their standards are met, the company often assigns a team of workers to supervise the whole process from harvesting, manufacturing, and distribution.

Now that they have the delta-8 THC extract, the following process involves blending this ingredient with an assortment of other superior quality ingredients, which are then infused into edible gummies. The end product is their tasty and highly potent delta 8 gummies.

Diamond's delta 8 gummies come in two potencies, 10mg and 20mg. Each of their packs contains 50 edible gummies and comes in various flavors.

Pros

Diamond CBD is one of the most reputable Delta-8 brands in the market

All their products are made from 100% organic and natural ingredients

Diamond CBD products are vegan-friendly; gluten-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO

All products are third-party lab tested for safety and purity for human consumption

Diamond CBD delta 8 gummies are highly potent in an assortment of flavors

They offer amazing discounts to customers who bulk purchase

They offer fast and affordable shipping for all their products

They have a team of friendly and courteous customer care personnel

Cons

They have an existing warning letter from the FDA

They do not have a money-back guarantee

Their website can be a bit overwhelming for new clients

Customer Reviews

Diamond's Delta-8 products have received nothing but positive remarks from previous clients who have tried and loved their products.

What clients seem to love most about these products is their high potency, a wide range of flavors, and fast-kicking effects, which are long-lasting.

Diamond CBD delta 8 gummies are ideal for anyone looking to achieve relief from pain, help cope with anxiety and depression, as well as help with insomnia and loss of appetite.

How We Chose These Delta 8 Products

To develop our comprehensive list of the best Delta-8 products, we had to list all the popular brands on the market. As expected, the list was long and therefore called for more scrutiny into all these brands to determine the best and legit brands available on the market.

We, therefore, established criteria to help us eliminate some of these brands that did not meet the minimum requirements. From this elimination, we could come up with our list of the top 5 brands we trust and would recommend to our readers.

Some of the factors we considered included:

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is not an easy thing to build. It takes a lot of time and effort to reach the point where customers fully trust your products and service. Therefore, do not be fooled that there is any brand able to achieve overnight success.

When curating our list, we considered factors such as how long the company has been in business and what type of reviews they have on their products? Do they have a history of bad press? Etc.

All these factors will help you determine if you can trust a brand or not. In addition, we considered brands that have been around for a longer time because we know that no brand can survive that long if they do not offer good services.

Quality Of Ingredients

delta 8 gummies are meant for human consumption. Therefore, it is best to purchase from companies that make their products with superior quality natural and organic ingredients. Especially since these supplements are not FDA-approved, you need to be extra careful when researching and making your purchase decision.

When making our list, we preferred brands that locally sourced their hemp and made their gummies from natural and organic ingredients. Not only does this help to ensure the products are safe, but it also helps to eliminate the possibility of experiencing adverse side effects.

In addition to this, we were keen to want to know the other ingredients used to make the gummies. Therefore we looked at their websites to see if we could find a list of ingredients and their benefits.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Lab testing is another aspect of determining product quality. A third-party lab test is mandatory for any product meant for human consumption. The lab analysis should be done at an independent lab with no affiliation to the hemp industry.

From a lab analysis test, we can determine the composition of ingredients, potency of the product, THC levels, as well as the safety and purity of the product. For this, we checked to see if the products have a Certificate of Analysis which is enough proof.

Additionally, we were keen to see if the brands on our list were transparent about the lab analysis results. Most legit brands upload these results on their official website for public scrutiny.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are feedback from previous clients who have tried and tested these products. These reviews are often raw and unfiltered; hence they are the best source of information about any brand or product you wish to purchase.

Unlike brand marketing, which aims to attract customers to make a purchase, customer reviews are 100% honest and reliable.

When curating our list, we looked into a couple of reviews from each brand to try and determine their credibility. We generally avoided brands that had several bad reviews from clients. Similarly, we looked into third-party review sites to determine what clients had to say. It offered a good enough perspective to help us make an informed decision.

Product Variety

Hemp can be used to manufacture several types of products. Therefore, finding a brand that offers these wide varieties of products is an added advantage as it allows clients to explore the benefits of hemp.

For our list, we preferred companies that provided their clients with an assortment of delta-8 THC Gummies regarding flavors, strain, sizes, etc.

Buying Guide For Beginners: Delta 8 THC Edibles

Quality Of Ingredients

When making your purchase decision, we recommend you go for 100% organic, natural products with no artificial additives. Such products are ideal for helping you minimize the chances of experiencing any adverse side effects of delta 8 gummies.

Do Your Research

You will find a lot of information online about the best products. Similarly, friends and family could also come to you with many suggestions. However, you need to take your time to research and understand each of these products to help you make an informed decision.

Remember that what works for someone else might not work the same for you. Therefore, take your time, research, and consult with your healthcare provider if necessary.

Verify The Product's Safety

One sure way of verifying the safety of a product is by checking to see if their products are third-party lab tested. Companies whose products are safe for human consumption have a Certificate of Analysis.

Other brands go the extra mile to display the lab results on their official website for public view.

Dosage

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to dosage. Your recommended dosage will depend on several factors, such as your tolerance level, metabolism rate, the potency of the product, etc.

If it is your first time using delta 8 gummies, we recommend you start by taking a small dose and gradually increase as you build tolerance. Then, continue doing so until you achieve your desired level of effect.

Look Into All Options

delta 8 gummies all seem to offer the same benefits; however, if you look closely, you will realize that each product is unique in terms of benefits, flavors, colors, effects, etc.

Therefore, thorough research will help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preference.

Unrealistic Health Claims

Sometimes the benefits of delta 8 thc gummies are overplayed; hence it can lead one to think that they can be an alternative to prescribed drugs. This is, however, not the case, as delta 8 gummies are just supplements.

Therefore, any brand that promises to help cure certain diseases with their products is not legit, and never should you use these supplements as an alternative to drugs. Similarly, the FDA issues stern warnings to such brands, misleading consumers with false advertisements.

Be Familiar With The Laws And Regulations On Hemp

Today, delta-8 has been legalized in most states in the U.S. The laws, however, keep changing. As such, there are a lot of gray areas regarding the selling and using of these products.

So before making your purchase, research your region's federal and state laws to avoid getting on the wrong side of the law.

FAQs About Delta 8 Gummies

Q1 - How Long Does It Take For The Effects To Kick In?

A. Many factors, including age, weight, metabolism rate, diet, tolerance levels, etc., might influence this.

Generally, however, it takes about 30 to 90 minutes for the effects of Delta 8 gummies to kick in. Since these products are highly potent, you can often feel the effect almost as soon as you consume them. The effect is often an intense feeling of relaxation, often confused as high.

Q2 - Will I Test Positive In A Drug Test If I Use delta 8 gummies?

A. Yes. It is possible to test positive for the drug because drug tests are designed to detect the level of THC in the body. And since delta-8 contains THC in legal and small amounts, it can be detected on a drug test.

Q3 - How Long Is The Shelf-Life Of Delta 8 gummies?

For most brands, delta-8 gummies that are properly stored can last up to 6-9 months. Good storage practices include storing the gummies in an airtight container and keeping them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Q4 - What Will Happen If I Consume Expired Gummies?

A. Expired delta 8 gummies lose their potency. Therefore, consumers' health will not be significantly impacted if the delta 8 gummies are consumed when they expire.

However, you must always check for the expiry date on your delta 8 gummies before consumption. Also, practice good storage habits to increase their shelf life.

Q5 - How Long Does The Effect Of A Delta-8 Gummy Last?

A. Approximately 6 to 9 hours. It varies from one person to another depending on several factors such as dosage used, metabolism rate, the gummies' potency, etc.

Q6 - Are Delta 8 Gummies Safe?

A. delta 8 gummies are considered safe if purchased from a reputable brand.

To ensure your safety make sure the products you purchase are made from locally sourced hemp, and 100%organic and natural, and are from third-party labs tested for safety and purity for human consumption.

Q7- Are Delta 8 Gummies Legal?

A. delta 8 gummies have been legal in most states within the U.S. since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill Law, which allowed the industrial cultivation and manufacturing of hemp-related products. Since then, many companies have mushroomed to take advantage of this opportunity.

To avoid getting on the wrong side of the law, kindly familiarize yourself with the federal and state law regarding hemp in your region.

Conclusion: Best Delta 8 Gummies From Top Weed Stores

That brings us to the end of this review article on delta 8 gummies. We hope you have learned something about the product and are now better positioned to make an informed decision.

If you have been looking for your sign to start exploring the benefits of delta 8 gummies, this is probably it.

You can start with any of the brands we mentioned in this review or explore other brands available in the market. We can only remind you to keep all we have discussed in mind, and you will not be disappointed.