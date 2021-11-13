Delta 8 and now Delta 10 THC, What's the difference? (Spoiler Alert: Delta 10 is not stronger)

(We gave an analogy between these cannabinoids and Britney Spears fashion a few months ago on our Instagram.)
If you've been introduced to the world of cannabis you've probably heard of the terms "indica" (think IN-THE-COUCH because indicas are very relaxing) and "sativa" which are the opposite, usually energizing. Delta 8 THC is very comparable to a mellow indica high while Delta 10 THC is very comparable to a mild sativa high. We usually encourage people to use a Delta 8 product for anxiety, pain issues and trouble sleeping. While we encourage people to try Delta 10 THC for daytime use, as an alcohol alternative or if they prefer sativas in general.
The industry is evolving so quickly and new scientific advances in cannabinoids are being made almost daily. You can have your choice of delivery methods in both Delta 8/ Delta 10 THC and more.
One of our best sellers are our Hippie & French Sleep Angels (gummies) which are specifically formulated for people who have trouble sleeping. This Delta 8 vegan gummy contains Delta 8 THC, CBN, Melatonin, Chamomile Extract, Passionflower Extract, Lemon Balm Extract to help you feel well rested. We always recommend that customers quarter the gummies initially until they know how they'll respond.
We also have a very effective one-to-one ratio pen that is great for anxiety. It is a vape distillate product with 350mg of Delta 8 THC and 350mg of CBD. The delivery method of vaping is a lot more controllable than edibles. Plus it works much quicker, which can be useful when a client is having an anxiety attack and needs relief fast. The one-to-one products are less intoxicating than the pure Delta 8 THC too, which can make them ideal for daytime use.
If you’re looking for something to replace alcohol; Delta 10 can be a great fit. Customers are really liking the D10 for social use because it gives you an upbeat euphoric feeling. We have Delta 10 pens that people really love. A mixture of Delta 8 and Delta 10 is really nice too. The mixture of Delta 8 and Delta 10 can be particularly helpful for treating pain during the day.
If you've already established a tolerance to THC and are looking for something a little stronger; THC-O might be a better fit for you. THC-O can be helpful for pain relief for customers who are looking for something stronger than Delta 8/Delta 10. THC-O is also a cannabinoid derived from hemp, but the high from this one will feel closer to Delta 9 THC, maybe slightly stronger and more spiritual. We offer this in a vape cartridge, a disposable and gummies.
Please remember that these are all THC products. If I get any initial feedback from my customers, it's that they're stronger than they expected. So we caution people to start with maybe 5-10mg of either Delta 8 or Delta 10 for their first experience. If you're consuming an edible the full effects may not kick in for 2 hours so always proceed with caution. You can always take more, but it's impossible to go back in time and take less.
There is no one-size-fits all model for cannabis use though. Most often customers need to try a few different products before they find one that they like best. At Hippie & French; we are inclusive AF and everyone will be more than welcomed into our store. We would love to talk to you about some of the issues you've been having and find a product that might fit you best.