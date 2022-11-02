Delta 10 vs Delta 8: What’s the Difference? | Pittsburgh City Paper





Delta THC products all have a distinct difference depending on the terpenes and the amount of cannabinoids in each strain. Other factors also vary greatly amongst the strains. Delta 10 and Delta 8 THC products are some of the popular strains in the market. Despite being quite common, they are often confused for each other.

The most significant difference between Delta 8 and Delta 10 is that Delta 8 is more potent than Delta 10. Delta 8 has a higher concentration of cannabinoids, making it much stronger. Delta 8 provides psychoactive effects that last much longer, whereas Delta 10 has more of a Sativa effect.

Delta 8 and Delta 10 products both offer great benefits to their users. They are especially great for first-time users as they don’t have adverse side effects. In this article, we provide a detailed report on the key differences between Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC.

Binoid CBD is a Los Angeles-based company focused on high production standards. They also provide third-party testing for their products.

What is Delta 10 THC?

Delta-10 THC is a cannabinoid that derives from the cannabis plant. What separates it from other THC, like Delta-9, is that it tends to be far less potent.

Delta-10 THC is usually processed from hemp-derived CBD which makes it legal in all 50 states. However, certain localities may have deemed Delta-10 products illegal which is why you should always check your state laws.

To create this THC, companies will need to first extract the oil from the cannabis plant. They then process the oil to get Delta-10 THC. Chemically, Delta-10 THC is closer to the sativa strain of cannabis.

Delta-10 requires a lot of refinement to achieve its chemical structure. Because of how complicated this process is, there are many safety concerns regarding its production. This is why third-party independent lab tests are important.

While Delta-10 THC potency can vary, it is generally less potent as both Delta-9 THC and Delta-8 THC are considered to have higher potency. This can be beneficial when Delta-10 is used recreationally. More importantly, it doesn’t carry any of the anxiety and paranoia side effects common in other THC forms.

Delta-10 Benefits

The most important benefits of Delta-10 THC are the following:

Euphoric high or euphoric effects

Energizing effects

Psychoactive effects

Appetite stimulating

Because of the energizing nature of Delta-10, it is mainly used as recreational cannabis. It is also not as effective when used for relaxation or to help with lack of sleep.

Delta-10 Side Effects

Delta-10 THC is supposed to have minimal side effects. This is why most suppliers will not even list any side effects on their pages.

However, synthetically derived Delta-10 THC can be quite harmful and can cause health issues. This is why it is suggested that you avoid companies selling synthetic Delta-10 THC.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive substance derived from cannabis plants. Specifically, it is derived from the sativa plant, even though its effects much more closely resemble the indica strain.

Delta-8 THC is more potent than Delta-10 and about 55-60% as potent as Delta-9. However, their molecular structure is different as Delta-8 THC has a double bond on the eighth carbon atom, as the name discloses. This means that users will often have a milder high when using these products.

Still, Delta-8 THC does have psychoactive properties and can lead to intoxication. Another important thing to remember is that the process for extracting the Delta-8 THC is not closely monitored by agencies outside the industry. If excessive chemicals are used for extraction, the product might end up being harmful.

Synthetically derived or chemically produced Delta-8 THC can have a different color. This is an easy way of distinguishing products that should be avoided.

Proper vendors will usually provide third-party lab reports on all of their delta 8 products. This ensures that these cannabinoids are safe to be ingested or inhaled.

Delta-8 Benefits

Delta-8 has more calming effects than Delta-10 THC. As a result, people can get the following medical benefits from using Delta-8 THC:

Mild euphoria

Relaxing effects

Pain relief

Reducing stress

The many potential benefits are the reasons many turn to Delta \-8 THC. However, Delta \-8 can have more side effects, especially when compared to Delta \-10 THC.

Delta-8 Side Effects

Delta-8 THC has side effects similar to those exhibited after Delta-9 usage. These can include:

Loss of memory

Increased anxiety

Disorientation

Slower reaction times

Red eyes

Dry mouth or dehydration

Rapid heart rate

The fact that Delta-8 is commonly synthetically produced also means that there could be more side effects in the future. More medical research on this is necessary.

Differences Between Delta-8 and Delta-10

Delta-8 and Delta-10 have many key differences between them.

The most important difference has to do with the potency of each. Delta-8 THC is much more potent than Delta-10. As a result, it can often have stronger effects as well as more side effects.

As a result of the potency variations, there are also differences in how the two are used. While Delta-8 THC is often used as medical marijuana, for pain, or even for sleep conditions, Delta-10 is known for its euphoric high.

Delta-10 THC is considered to have anti-anxiety properties as the euphoric effects can help users have a relaxing experience. On the other hand, Delta 8 THC could have a negative effect on anxiety as it can actually make it worse.

Delta-10 THC is often preferred by many users for recreational use as it has fewer side effects if any. This is a big difference as Delta-8 THC can have many adverse effects on the body.

How Do Delta-8 and Delta-10 Work?

In the Delta-10 vs Delta-8 THC debate, there is one important parameter relating to how these products work.

Delta-8 THC interacts with the cannabinoid receptors (CB1) which are located in the brain. This interaction leads you to feel calmer. However, this interaction can also lead to anxiety and even paranoia depending on how much you take and depending on how your body personally reacts.

Delta-10 THC doesn't work in that same way. Instead, it has neuroprotective properties which allow it to interact with the body and brain.

Delta 8 Vs. Delta 10: Which is Better?

Both Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC have their own set of beneficial effects. Depending on the user's needs, one may be better for you than the other.

Delta-8 THC is a great tool for those who are looking for stronger effects relating to pain management. Delta-8 THC is effective in relieving pain in the body without too many negative side effects. The calming experience provided by this product also help set it apart from Delta-10 THC.

Delta-10 THC can be considered a different cannabinoid as it has much more energizing effects. Even though it is less potent than Delta-8 THC it is known for its psychoactive properties. This can also be great for users dealing with anxiety.

Is Delta-8 or Delta-10 Stronger?

Delta-8 THC is more potent than Delta-10 THC, but that doesn't necessarily mean it is stronger in every way. Delta-8 is known to give users a milder high than Delta-10.

Therefore, it's not so much about strength, but rather about the effect you are looking to get.

Delta-10 vs Delta-8 FAQs

Does Delta-10 Get You High?

Delta-10 can get you high. It is especially known for its uplifting capabilities so, depending on the potency you take, you could end up feeling high for a few hours.

Is Delta-10 Safe to Consume?

Delta-10 can be safe to consume if done properly and if it comes from a reputable source. Chemically produced Delta-10 is not safe to consume over prolonged periods of time.

Can Delta-10 Fail a Drug Test?

Yes, as Delta-10 is THC, it can show up on a drug test.

How Long Does a Delta-10 High Last?

Users have noted that the effects of a Delta-10 high tend to subside after three to four hours. However, this all depends on your own tolerance and how much you take.

How Long Does Delta-10 Show Up on a Drug Test?

Delta-10 THC can remain in your body for up to 30 days. During that time, it will also show up in any drug test you take.

Is Delta-8 More Potent Than Delta-9?

No, Delta-8 has around 55-60% of the potency of Delta-9.

Does Delta-8 Show Up on Drug Tests?

Delta-8 might appear in a drug test for up to 90 days.

Conclusion

Delta-10 vs Delta-8 comes down to some key differences. Choosing whether you are looking for a milder high or a more energizing experience will ultimately help you choose the right product. While Delta-8 can be used for pain management, Delta-10 tends to be better for relaxation.

To decide which products are best for you, it is always better to do your own extensive research on each product and company. This will allow you to have a better understanding of all the effects and side effects. Different potencies can also make a difference based on your experience level.