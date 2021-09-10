 Delivery robots have descended upon Bloomfield | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Delivery robots have descended upon Bloomfield

By

click to enlarge A Kiwikbot autonomous delivery robot in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHRIS BRIEM
Photo: Courtesy of Chris Briem
A Kiwikbot autonomous delivery robot in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood
Autonomous delivery robots have hit the streets of Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood. Starting sometime the week beginning on Sept. 5, Kiwibot delivery robots have been traveling down sidewalks in Bloomfield, as captured by posts on social media. Kiwibot is a robotics company based in Medellín, Colombia, with U.S. offices in California.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Kiwibot launched a six-month pilot in June with one or two robots, with plans to increase the number of robots. The robots appear relatively small, about two feet tall, are semi-autonomous, and can detect people, traffic lights, vehicles, and other obstacles on their own, according to the Business Times. Additionally, a human operator can remotely control each bot within a 1.5-mile radius of established operations monitors.

"We have been (in Pittsburgh) for quite some time," Kiwibot's COO Diego Varela told the Business Times. Varela added that Kiwibot has been asking Bloomfield-area businesses if they would be interested in partnering with the company for delivery desires. "We have done a number of, in terms of mapping the city, mapping the area where we're going to operate. We have been working with the city for quite a few weeks now, and the idea is that we're finalizing plans to start some of the local commerce delivery plans."


Autonomous delivery robots were legalized in Pennsylvania in November 2020. State law technically classifies them as pedestrians, which gives them the ability to travel on sidewalks. Pennsylvania’s Personal Delivery Device (PDD) law is arguably one of the least restrictive in America. PDDs in the state can weigh up to 550 pounds and move up to 12 mph.
According to a video posted by University of Pittsburgh economist Chris Briem, it appears the Kiwibots are much smaller than the 550-pound limit and are traveling much slower than 12 mph. The robots taken in Briem’s video were traveling up Winebiddle Street in Bloomfield towards Penn Avenue.

Even so, autonomous delivery robots have not come without some opposition. The state’s PDD bill was passed mostly with Republican support and many Democrats opposed the bill as a job killer. At a community meeting in April, Bloomfield residents raised concerns about the robots, ranging from lost jobs to robots sustaining potential damage on poorly maintained sidewalks.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a city official said in April that Kiwibot has agreed to take on all liability for damaged devices during the pilot program.

Trending

Speaking of...

Autonomous vehicle start-up Aurora names Pittsburgh as site of its corporate HQ

By Kim Lyons

Rendering of Aurora’s new office space located in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet resigns

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet at a press conference in 2016

Majority of voters want fracking in Pennsylvania to end, says poll

By Ryan Deto

Majority of voters want fracking in Pennsylvania to end, says poll
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Autonomous vehicle start-up Aurora names Pittsburgh as site of its corporate HQ

By Kim Lyons

Rendering of Aurora’s new office space located in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

Hip-hop musician Benji. headlines 2021 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

By Dani Janae

Hip-hop musician Benji. headlines 2021 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet resigns

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet at a press conference in 2016

Majority of voters want fracking in Pennsylvania to end, says poll

By Ryan Deto

Majority of voters want fracking in Pennsylvania to end, says poll
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 8-14, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Rendering of Aurora’s new office space located in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

Autonomous vehicle start-up Aurora names Pittsburgh as site of its corporate HQ

By Kim Lyons

Pennsylvania adds more COVID hospitalizations, more than 500 in ICUs

Pennsylvania adds more COVID hospitalizations, more than 500 in ICUs

By John Micek

A guide to the best and safest bike (and scooter) routes in Pittsburgh

A guide to the best and safest bike (and scooter) routes in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Majority of voters want fracking in Pennsylvania to end, says poll

Majority of voters want fracking in Pennsylvania to end, says poll

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation