Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Dannielle Brown marches past a Duquesne University building in Downtown Pittsburgh with a casket in tow, carried by pallbearers.
On the 34th day of her hunger strike, Dannielle Brown marched from her spot at Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Brottier Hall on the campus of Duquesne University, the site of her son Marquis Jaylen Brown'
s death in October of 2018.
Ms. Brown is still seeking information
to be released from the university so that she can pursue a full independent investigation.
Thursday night's march included a living eulogy and a mock funeral procession because Ms. Brown has said she is committed to potentially dying for the truth in honor of her son. Pittsburghers showed up in support dressed up in complete funeral attire, most wearing all black and carrying flowers.
Putting her entire life on hold back in Washington D.C., Ms. Brown has made the Hill District her home for the past month, thanks to the support of members of the Pittsburgh community bringing her water and keeping her safe at night.
"You came for the wrong mother, until my last breath." — Danielle Brown
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A mural in honor of Marquis Jaylen Brown is revealed to the surprise of Dannielle Brown.
