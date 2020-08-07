 Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Dannielle Brown marches past a Duquesne University building in Downtown Pittsburgh with a casket in tow, carried by pallbearers. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Dannielle Brown marches past a Duquesne University building in Downtown Pittsburgh with a casket in tow, carried by pallbearers.
On the 34th day of her hunger strike, Dannielle Brown marched from her spot at Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Brottier Hall on the campus of Duquesne University, the site of her son Marquis Jaylen Brown's death in October of 2018.

Ms. Brown is still seeking information to be released from the university so that she can pursue a full independent investigation.

Thursday night's march included a living eulogy and a mock funeral procession because Ms. Brown has said she is committed to potentially dying for the truth in honor of her son. Pittsburghers showed up in support dressed up in complete funeral attire, most wearing all black and carrying flowers.


Putting her entire life on hold back in Washington D.C., Ms. Brown has made the Hill District her home for the past month, thanks to the support of members of the Pittsburgh community bringing her water and keeping her safe at night.

"You came for the wrong mother, until my last breath." — Danielle Brown
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge A mural in honor of Marquis Jaylen Brown is revealed to the surprise of Dannielle Brown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A mural in honor of Marquis Jaylen Brown is revealed to the surprise of Dannielle Brown.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

Concrete camaraderie — finding acceptance in skateboarding

By Jared Wickerham

Scott Ross, 32, skates at Pitcher skatepark in Carnegie.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds host first professional sporting event amidst pandemic

By Jared Wickerham

A Pittsburgh Riverhounds staff member disinfects a game ball in the first half.
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 5-11, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A protest organized by Trans YOUniting marched through Downtown on Fri., July 31.

Pittsburgh Police have arrested dozens of BLM protesters over the past few months, including prominent organizers, and they don’t seem to be slowing down

By Ryan Deto

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh bike ridership sees slight increase during the COVID pandemic

Pittsburgh bike ridership sees slight increase during the COVID pandemic

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation