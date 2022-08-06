Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety | Pittsburgh City Paper

State Rep. Austin Davis' campaign tour for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor brought him back to his native Allegheny County today, where he urged supporters to back his positions on education, the economy, and community safety.
Davis, whose district covers several impoverished communities in the Mon Valley, highlighted plans to support rural health care and high-speed internet, according to his campaign staff. He spoke today at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's Downtown Pittsburgh office.
Davis and the Democratic nominee for governor, Josh Shapiro, are taking on Republican firebrand Doug Mastriano and his running mate Carrie DelRosso in November. Both Democrats have highlighted Mastriano's staunch positions on abortion and his links with the purportedly anti-Semitic social media platform GAB to mobilize potential voters.
"We have an opportunity to really change this Commonwealth and in this election, the stakes could not be higher, the contrast could not be clearer,” Davis said to his supporters today.
Davis, 32, was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2018. He would become Pennsylvania's first Black lieutenant governor if he wins his statewide race in November.