Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham State Rep. Austin Davis speaks at a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on June 24 following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

State Rep. Austin Davis' campaign tour for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor brought him back to his native Allegheny County today, where he urged supporters to back his positions on education, the economy, and community safety.



Davis, whose district covers several impoverished communities in the Mon Valley, highlighted plans to support rural health care and high-speed internet, according to his campaign staff. He spoke today at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's Downtown Pittsburgh office.