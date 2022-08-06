 Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety | Pittsburgh City Paper

Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety

By

click to enlarge Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
State Rep. Austin Davis speaks at a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on June 24 following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

State Rep. Austin Davis' campaign tour for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor brought him back to his native Allegheny County today, where he urged supporters to back his positions on education, the economy, and community safety.

Davis, whose district covers several impoverished communities in the Mon Valley, highlighted plans to support rural health care and high-speed internet, according to his campaign staff. He spoke today at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's Downtown Pittsburgh office.



Davis and the Democratic nominee for governor, Josh Shapiro, are taking on Republican firebrand Doug Mastriano and his running mate Carrie DelRosso in November. Both Democrats have highlighted Mastriano's staunch positions on abortion and his links with the purportedly anti-Semitic social media platform GAB to mobilize potential voters.

"We have an opportunity to really change this Commonwealth and in this election, the stakes could not be higher, the contrast could not be clearer,” Davis said to his supporters today.

Davis, 32, was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2018. He would become Pennsylvania's first Black lieutenant governor if he wins his statewide race in November.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh’s Jewish community calls out Mastriano’s activity on prominent ‘hate speech’ platform

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh’s Jewish community calls out Mastriano’s activity on prominent ‘hate speech’ platform

Scrutiny of youthful social posts, such as Austin Davis’, likely to feature in campaigns

By Peter Hall

Scrutiny of youthful social posts, such as Austin Davis’, likely to feature in campaigns

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

Want to help people in need of abortions? Here’s how.

By Lisa Cunningham

Want to help people in need of abortions? Here’s how.
More »

Tags

Latest in Politics

House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion

By Ladimir Garcia

House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law survives constitutional challenge by GOP lawmakers

By Peter Hall

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law survives constitutional challenge by GOP lawmakers

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

By Ariana Figueroa

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

Conor Lamb among lawmakers pressing Biden to extend pause on student loans

By Ariana Figueroa

Conor Lamb among lawmakers pressing Biden to extend pause on student loans
More »
More Politics »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 3- 9, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

By Amanda Waltz

Allegheny County returns to high coronavirus community infection levels

Allegheny County returns to high coronavirus community infection levels

By Jamie Wiggan

Court watchers wear white at probation hearing to protest judge's conduct

Court watchers wear white at probation hearing to protest judge's conduct

By Jordana Rosenfeld

BikePGH goes round and round with "Loop the Loop" Allegheny Circle ride

BikePGH goes round and round with "Loop the Loop" Allegheny Circle ride

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation