Dave Fawcett joins growing list of County Executive hopefuls | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photo: Courtesy of the Fawcett campaign
Dave Fawcett
Former councilmember Dave Fawcett has joined the widening pool of county executive hopefuls, pitching a vision of economic growth and improved living standards across Allegheny County.
In a press release announcing his run, Fawcett touted his experience as a litigator and former councilmember as proof he can deliver on key challenges of the office.
“I have demonstrated my commitment to taking on and overcoming big challenges that ultimately led to better lives for others,” Fawcett says in the release. “Those are the qualifications I’ll bring to the office of Allegheny County Executive. We need someone with battle-tested leadership to bring more successes to Pittsburgh and Allegheny County."
Fawcett's announcement today makes him the third contestant to enter this week, alongside Councilmember Liv Bennet
and State Rep. Sara Innamorato
. City Controller Michael lamb
announced his bid in November, while Erin McClelland
, a policy consultant for the county's human services department, got a head start in the summer.
All five are vying for the Democratic nomination to succeed Rich Fitzgerald, whose final term concludes at the end of next year.
Fawcett served two terms on county council beginning in 2000, after the adoption of a Home Rule Charter brought sweeping changes to local government.
Since then, WESA's Chris Potter reports
, Fawcett has carved a reputation as a gutsy litigator who took on the county in a case challenging its practice of holding pregnant people in solitary confinement.
Fawcett says, if elected, he will continue to channel that combative energy into improving opportunities and living standards for all.
“It’s on us to ensure that our children from all parts of the County have equal opportunities to learn, to be healthy and, later, to have great employment opportunities here in Pittsburgh,” Fawcett says. “I’m ready to lead Pittsburgh and Allegheny County to a better future, and I’ll bring my proven record of going all-in when tackling tall tasks and big fights. I look forward to working for the people of Allegheny County.”