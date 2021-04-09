 Dannielle Brown and Duquesne University reach settlement over claims surrounding death of her son, Marquis Jaylen Brown | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dannielle Brown and Duquesne University reach settlement over claims surrounding death of her son, Marquis Jaylen Brown

By

click to enlarge Dannielle Brown at Freedom Corner in the Hill District in March 2021 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Dannielle Brown at Freedom Corner in the Hill District in March 2021
On April 8, attorneys for Dannielle Brown — who was up until recently on a months-long hunger strike in protest over the death of her son Marquis Jaylen Brown, a student at Duquesne University — announced that Brown and the university had reached a settlement related to claims made surrounding his death in October of 2018.

Brown was on a hunger strike, in which she was only ingesting liquids and nutrients, for more than 230 days starting in summer 2020. She ended her hunger strike in March 2021. Brown was requesting more answers regarding the death of her son, and there was conflict over access to the information she was requesting.

With the case settled, university officials are satisfied that this matter is resolved, according to a statement released by Brown's attorneys Paul Jubas and Max Petrunya.


“Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers will forever be with the Brown Family,” said Duquesne University President Ken Gormley in a release. “JB [Marquis Jaylen Brown] remains an important member of the Duquesne University community. The University will continue to take a proactive approach to cultivating a safe and socially conscious environment for our students.”

Jubas and Petrunya said in a statement that Brown appreciates the condolences offered by Duquesne University, and that the university also agreed to purchase body-worn cameras for university police, enhance its de-escalation training, and enhance other training for its officers.

"In bringing this case to a close, Dannielle Brown will now devote her focus and energy to a broader mission of achieving social justice through the Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation,” said Jubas and Petrunya.

Brown tweeted on April 8, "It is settled but never to be forgotten...The Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation will continue to champion for Mothers and Students~changing the fabric of Injustices one college campus/university at a time! Until My Last Breath!"


The terms of the settlement agreement are not being disclosed.

Trending

A famous Pittsburgh haunting to get big screen adaptation from New Line Cinema
Expanded and renovated Downtown branch of Carnegie Library to reopen later in April
Bankrupt Bodega opens throwback shop, gallery, film lab in Bloomfield
A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news
Pittsburgh Public Theater's New Play Contest winner When We Fall will premiere in June
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A famous Pittsburgh haunting to get big screen adaptation from New Line Cinema

By Amanda Waltz

Photo from the cover of The Demon of Brownsville Road

Expanded and renovated Downtown branch of Carnegie Library to reopen later in April

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Expanded and renovated Downtown branch of Carnegie Library to reopen later in April

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

A new Southern fried chicken joint, a popular spot relaunches its brunch menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & Yiayia’s food cart, serves up old-fashioned shaved ice balls with employee Matt Szymanowski in the North Side in May 2020.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Expanded and renovated Downtown branch of Carnegie Library to reopen later in April

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Expanded and renovated Downtown branch of Carnegie Library to reopen later in April

"I think Black people do drive": Fact checking Pat Toomey's recent claims about BIPOC driving statistics

By Ryan Deto

"I think Black people do drive": Fact checking Pat Toomey's recent claims about BIPOC driving statistics (2)

New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently

By Dani Janae

New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA

By Amanda Waltz

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 7-13, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Expanded and renovated Downtown branch of Carnegie Library to reopen later in April

Expanded and renovated Downtown branch of Carnegie Library to reopen later in April

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA

Sex workers in Pittsburgh discuss local impact of damaging anti-trafficking law FOSTA-SESTA

By Amanda Waltz

New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently

New legislation seeks to move Pennsylvania to Daylight Saving Time permanently

By Dani Janae

"I think Black people do drive": Fact checking Pat Toomey's recent claims about BIPOC driving statistics (2)

"I think Black people do drive": Fact checking Pat Toomey's recent claims about BIPOC driving statistics

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation