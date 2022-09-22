 Dance parties at The Warhol, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Sept. 22-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance parties at The Warhol, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Sept. 22-24)

click to enlarge Exterior of the Andy Warhol Museum building in Pittsburgh
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Andy Warhol Museum

Thu., Sept. 22

718 Modulate + Annihilate Tour
Spirit
8 p.m.
Four synth artists from New York Modular Society, a Brooklyn-based electronic music collective, will take over Spirit for the 718 Modulate + Annihilate Tour. Experience the music of Carnal Ex, Crew Called Self, Repairer of Reputations, and Dysonant, along with special guests Richard Nicol and Seaclones. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com

Brutalism
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs Rachel Ruckus & Bedlam Boy will fulfill all your post-punk dance party needs.
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Sept. 23

Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Bangers come from every genre, whether it's indie rock, R&B, or pop. Hear hits from all these genres and more when DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time fill up the dance floor with decade-spanning hits from a long list of artists. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

Beyoncé vs. Jay-Z
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Hear all the top hits by today's biggest music power couple. This is your chance to dance to all your favorite jams from Renaissance. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com


Electric Chapel
Spirit
9 p.m.
Party with a RuPaul's Drag Race star when Raven visits this LGBTQ dance night. See Raven perform along with local drag acts Lola LeCroix, Alora Chateaux, Calipso, Dixie Shurwood, and Shari Turner. DJ Stephanie Tsong will take care of the dance party. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-40. spiritpgh.com

Planet Lush
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Soak in a whole evening of electronic, nu pop, house, disco, and more with DJs
Lemonline and Paula Jean. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com
click to enlarge DJ Jesley Snipes leans over a turntable at the Diamond Life dance party
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life

Sat., Sept. 24

Body Music: A Celebration of 80s NY Club Culture
The Andy Warhol Museum
8-10 p.m.
DJ collective Axel F (Adrian Loving, Jahsonic, and SMI) head back to the 1980s for a party celebrating the opening of the new Andy Warhol’s Social Network exhibition. An event description promises party music from Warhol’s days at various dance clubs, including Studio 54, Area, The Palladium, Mudd Club, and the Paradise Garage. Magazine covers, archival footage, and video clips from the show will also be on view. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Free. Registration required. warhol.org

Night Fever
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Dance to all your favorite vintage disco hits with DJs Dinidaddy, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Social Mix Saturday
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.
Come for dinner, stay for dancing at Casa Brasil. Mix with fellow party lovers to what's described as a "special format of Kizomba and Bachata, with Salsa and some other genres mixed in" by DJ d'Aço. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $5-10. casa-brasil.com


Make Sure You Have Fun: Simen Sez's Special Edition Tour
Spirit
9 p.m.
Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Simen Sez will stop in Pittsburgh during a tour to promote his latest single titled “Special Edition." He joins Make Sure You Have Fun for an unforgettable night at Spirit, along with special guests DJ Yamez, Arie Cole, and KILLGXXD. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10, $12 day of show. spiritpgh.com

Pop Punk Night
Smiling Moose
9:30 p.m.
Get weird to Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Neck Deep, Stand Atlantic, Grayscale, Bearings, My Chemical Romance, and other music from your angsty period. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com/southside

