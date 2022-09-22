Dance parties at The Warhol, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Sept. 22-24) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The Andy Warhol Museum

Thu., Sept. 22

Fri., Sept. 23



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Diamond Life

Sat., Sept. 24



Four synth artists from New York Modular Society, a Brooklyn-based electronic music collective, will take over Spirit for the 718 Modulate + Annihilate Tour. Experience the music of Carnal Ex, Crew Called Self, Repairer of Reputations, and Dysonant, along with special guests Richard Nicol and Seaclones.DJs Rachel Ruckus & Bedlam Boy will fulfill all your post-punk dance party needs.Bangers come from every genre, whether it's indie rock, R&B, or pop. Hear hits from all these genres and more when DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time fill up the dance floor with decade-spanning hits from a long list of artists.Hear all the top hits by today's biggest music power couple. This is your chance to dance to all your favorite jams fromParty with astar when Raven visits this LGBTQ dance night. See Raven perform along with local drag acts Lola LeCroix, Alora Chateaux, Calipso, Dixie Shurwood, and Shari Turner. DJ Stephanie Tsong will take care of the dance party.Soak in a whole evening of electronic, nu pop, house, disco, and more with DJsLemonline and Paula Jean.DJ collective Axel F (Adrian Loving, Jahsonic, and SMI) head back to the 1980s for a party celebrating the opening of the newexhibition. An event description promises party music from Warhol’s days at various dance clubs, including Studio 54, Area, The Palladium, Mudd Club, and the Paradise Garage. Magazine covers, archival footage, and video clips from the show will also be on view.Dance to all your favorite vintage disco hits with DJs Dinidaddy, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid.Come for dinner, stay for dancing at Casa Brasil. Mix with fellow party lovers to what's described as a "special format of Kizomba and Bachata, with Salsa and some other genres mixed in" by DJ d'Aço.Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Simen Sez will stop in Pittsburgh during a tour to promote his latest single titled “Special Edition." He joins Make Sure You Have Fun for an unforgettable night at Spirit, along with special guests DJ Yamez, Arie Cole, and KILLGXXD.Get weird to Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Neck Deep, Stand Atlantic, Grayscale, Bearings, My Chemical Romance, and other music from your angsty period.