 Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8)

By

click to enlarge Two DJs oversee a turntable during In Bed By Ten at Trace Brewing
Photo: Amanda Waltz
In Bed By Ten

Thu., Oct. 6

Kesha Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Celebrate the original “Tik Tok” icon with DJs Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Oct. 7

In Bed by Ten Dance Party
Two Frays Brewery
6 p.m.
Got an early Saturday? Check out this three-hour dance party from INEZ and DJ MB that promises to have you counting sheep by 10 p.m. The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. All proceeds will go towards BOOM Concepts, a community organization that supports local artists and businesses. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. 21 and over. twofraysbrewery.com

Pop Rocks
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Belvedere's presents a night of pop hits from the last 20 years. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Midnight Sunglasses: 80’s Dance Party
Hop Farm Brewing Company
7 p.m.
Celebrate Three Rivers Beer Week with some '80s throwback tunes and a pop-up vinyl sale. Strangeways DJs Dini Daddy and DJ Zano will provide the soundtrack for a night of good brews and groovy dancing. 5601 Butler Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. instagram.com/strangewaysusa

POPtropica: A 2010's Dance Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Looking for a very specific era of dance music? Bottlerocket will highlight all the best tunes from 2008-2013, with DJ Lemonline playing everything from The Black Eyed Peas to Taylor Swift. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
click to enlarge An interior shot of Bottlerocket Social Hall that include a cut out of former football play Terry Bradshaw.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., Oct. 8

Vampyre’s Ball V
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Madame X leads a night of vampire vibes with dark dance music from DJ Callisto and a set from Outlaw DJ Josey. Local eclectic vendors like Serpent Hymn will also be in attendance for all your gothic needs. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $25. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com

Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
Hot off their five-year anniversary party, Jellyfish returns to P Town with guest DJ Ron Like Hell from New York City along with residents Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong. Don’t forget to bring cash — the night will feature a performance from Pittsburgh drag queen Calipso. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Sadderday
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Unleash your inner emo at Belvedere’s night dedicated to all the pop-punk bands from the '90s and 2000s from DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Tall Tees: Hip Hop and 2000s
Spirit
9 p.m.
Pittsburgh radio platform Make Sure You Have Fun presents a night of nostalgic throwback jams from the early 2000s at Spirit’s downstairs Lodge. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

{for your mind, your body, your soul}
Cobra
10 p.m.
Pittsburgh DJ Boo Lean continues her monthly installment at Cobra with the beats that make her a staple of the local underground dance scene. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

Honcho
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Honcho welcomes DJ Voices of the New York City club Nowadays for a set of sounds til the sunrise. Come early and hear local John Ricci’s return to Hot Mass with his opening set. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 6-12

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 6-12

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

The top events in ‌Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28

By CP Staff

The top events in ‌Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Sept. 15-18)
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hop Farm, Cattivo, and more (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hop Farm, Cattivo, and more (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

Queens Gambit makes strategic move with first-ever Chess Fest in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Queens Gambit makes strategic move with first-ever Chess Fest in Pittsburgh

Kids and teens get in free to Heinz History Center for all of October

By Matthew Monroy

Kids and teens get in free to Heinz History Center for all of October

ScareHouse adds new escape room and creepy arcade for 2022 season

By Matthew Monroy

ScareHouse adds new escape room and creepy arcade for 2022 season
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh record label Steel City Death Club offers alternative to “pay-to-play” model

Pittsburgh record label Steel City Death Club offers alternative to “pay-to-play” model

By Sarah Connor

Man poses leaning over a railing

Pittsburgh artist Saïd entertains — and inspires — with latest album

By Jordan Snowden

Halloween 1987 diverts from "classic coming-out narrative" at ReelQ Film Festival

Halloween 1987 diverts from "classic coming-out narrative" at ReelQ Film Festival

By Matthew Monroy

The Fearless Benjamin Lay weaves a rich, informative tale of an early abolitionist

The Fearless Benjamin Lay weaves a rich, informative tale of an early abolitionist

By Lisa Cunningham and Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation