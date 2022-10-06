Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 6
Kesha Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Celebrate the original “Tik Tok” icon with DJs Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Oct. 7
In Bed by Ten Dance Party
Two Frays Brewery
6 p.m.
Got an early Saturday? Check out this three-hour dance party from INEZ and DJ MB that promises to have you counting sheep by 10 p.m. The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. All proceeds will go towards BOOM Concepts, a community organization that supports local artists and businesses. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. 21 and over. twofraysbrewery.com
Pop Rocks
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Belvedere's presents a night of pop hits from the last 20 years. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Midnight Sunglasses: 80’s Dance Party
Hop Farm Brewing Company
7 p.m.
Celebrate Three Rivers Beer Week with some '80s throwback tunes and a pop-up vinyl sale. Strangeways DJs Dini Daddy and DJ Zano will provide the soundtrack for a night of good brews and groovy dancing. 5601 Butler Ave., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. instagram.com/strangewaysusa
POPtropica: A 2010's Dance Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Looking for a very specific era of dance music? Bottlerocket will highlight all the best tunes from 2008-2013, with DJ Lemonline playing everything from The Black Eyed Peas to Taylor Swift. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., Oct. 8
Vampyre’s Ball V
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Madame X leads a night of vampire vibes with dark dance music from DJ Callisto and a set from Outlaw DJ Josey. Local eclectic vendors like Serpent Hymn will also be in attendance for all your gothic needs. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $25. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
Hot off their five-year anniversary party, Jellyfish returns to P Town with guest DJ Ron Like Hell from New York City along with residents Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong. Don’t forget to bring cash — the night will feature a performance from Pittsburgh drag queen Calipso. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Sadderday
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Unleash your inner emo at Belvedere’s night dedicated to all the pop-punk bands from the '90s and 2000s from DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Tall Tees: Hip Hop and 2000s
Spirit
9 p.m.
Pittsburgh radio platform Make Sure You Have Fun presents a night of nostalgic throwback jams from the early 2000s at Spirit’s downstairs Lodge. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
{for your mind, your body, your soul}
Cobra
10 p.m.
Pittsburgh DJ Boo Lean continues her monthly installment at Cobra with the beats that make her a staple of the local underground dance scene. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Honcho
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Honcho welcomes DJ Voices of the New York City club Nowadays for a set of sounds til the sunrise. Come early and hear local John Ricci’s return to Hot Mass with his opening set. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh