Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Amanda Waltz In Bed By Ten

Thu., Oct. 6



Fri., Oct. 7



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Bottlerocket Social Hall

Sat., Oct. 8



Celebrate the original “Tik Tok” icon with DJs Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN.Got an early Saturday? Check out this three-hour dance party from INEZ and DJ MB that promises to have you counting sheep by 10 p.m. The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. All proceeds will go towards BOOM Concepts, a community organization that supports local artists and businesses.Belvedere's presents a night of pop hits from the last 20 years.Celebrate Three Rivers Beer Week with some '80s throwback tunes and a pop-up vinyl sale. Strangeways DJs Dini Daddy and DJ Zano will provide the soundtrack for a night of good brews and groovy dancing.Looking for a very specific era of dance music? Bottlerocket will highlight all the best tunes from 2008-2013, with DJ Lemonline playing everything from The Black Eyed Peas to Taylor Swift.Madame X leads a night of vampire vibes with dark dance music from DJ Callisto and a set from Outlaw DJ Josey. Local eclectic vendors like Serpent Hymn will also be in attendance for all your gothic needs.Hot off their five-year anniversary party, Jellyfish returns to P Town with guest DJ Ron Like Hell from New York City along with residents Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong. Don’t forget to bring cash — the night will feature a performance from Pittsburgh drag queen Calipso.Unleash your inner emo at Belvedere’s night dedicated to all the pop-punk bands from the '90s and 2000s from DJ ADMC.Pittsburgh radio platform Make Sure You Have Fun presents a night of nostalgic throwback jams from the early 2000s at Spirit’s downstairs Lodge.Pittsburgh DJ Boo Lean continues her monthly installment at Cobra with the beats that make her a staple of the local underground dance scene.Honcho welcomes DJ Voices of the New York City club Nowadays for a set of sounds til the sunrise. Come early and hear local John Ricci’s return to Hot Mass with his opening set.