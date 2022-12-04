Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh A man signs a piece of art at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit.

A crowd of people gather to view art and local dancers at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit

Dancer, Causmic (left) oerforms in front of a panel of judges.

Dancer, Causmic (left) competes against opponent, Andrew THAT DUDE (right) in front of a panel of judges.

Dancer, Hazell, competes at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit.

Dancer, Keith! (right), competes.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust hosted their first ever Hip Hop Summit on Sat., Dec. 3. The summit focused on celebrating the foundations of hip hop, including dance. Our photographer went to dance cypher held that evening and captured the the talents of local dancers.