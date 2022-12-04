 Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit

By

click to enlarge Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
A man signs a piece of art at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust hosted their first ever Hip Hop Summit on Sat., Dec. 3. The summit focused on celebrating the foundations of hip hop, including dance. Our photographer went to dance cypher held that evening and captured the the talents of local dancers.

click to enlarge Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
A crowd of people gather to view art and local dancers at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
click to enlarge Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Dancer, Causmic (left) oerforms in front of a panel of judges.
click to enlarge Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Dancer, Causmic (left) competes against opponent, Andrew THAT DUDE (right) in front of a panel of judges.
click to enlarge Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Dancer, Hazell, competes at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit.
click to enlarge Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Dancer, Keith! (right), competes.
click to enlarge Dance cypher at Cultural Trust Hip Hop Summit
CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh
Dancer, Keith! (right), competes.

Tags

More Pittsburgh City Photos
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 30- 6, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Nonprofits in the news: development projects, donation drives, and funding Black art in Pittsburgh

Nonprofits in the news: development projects, donation drives, and funding Black art in Pittsburgh

By Alice Crow

Four Democratic hopefuls look to succeed Summer Lee in Pa. House

Four Democratic hopefuls look to succeed Summer Lee in Pa. House

By Jamie Wiggan

CP Jail Watch: Freezing on pod 3B, medication expanded, causes of death unveiled (2)

CP Jail Watch: Freezing on pod 3B, medication expanded, causes of death unveiled

By Jordana Rosenfeld

City and conservancy clash over parks plans

City and conservancy clash over parks plans

By Bill Zlatos

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation