Dan Koshute’s Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a masterclass in tone

“Lavenderesque,” the opening track to Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself, is the musical equivalent of the ice bucket challenge, or so I would imagine. Opening with cold, jangly guitar panned left, the song quickly splashes the same cold jangle to the right speaker. Enter the chunky, distorted guitar to push the already frantic vocals with even more agitation. Doesn’t take long before a blistering guitar solo comes in as melodic relief, like a wakeup call screaming, “You're listening to Dan Koshute!”

Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself incorporates everything good guitar-heavy rock should, bright tones juxtaposed with distortion, modulated feedback outros, flangers, choogling palm-muted power chords, etc. While Koshute’s staccato, high-pass filtered vocal delivery seems to nod to Jay Reatard or garage blues rock, the breadth of the album includes great diversity, like the percussion-less “Multifarious,” the meditative instrumental “Sex House,” and triumphant guitar intro of “Cressy Joy.” There’s even a spoken word track reminiscent of Slint’s Spiderland.



The crux of Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is its ability to make the listener think it’s one thing, then come at you with sounds that are completely unexpected. But Koshute also manages to string a reassuring continuity from song to song that keeps the record feeling like a single entity and not a heap of randomly selected songs.



Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a diverse set of tracks that can wake you up or gently lull you to sleep with a whole lot of variety in between.

