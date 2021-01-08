DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation

The DA's office is going to be refiling "certain cases in connection with the marches that took place in May and June of last year." Statement says "evidence for the refiling" was presented "at the direction of Mayor Peduto." pic.twitter.com/9sEQ1AsCZW

For those following this thread: the Mayor's office responded to my request for comment. "The District Attorney's Office is presenting disinformation," it says, adding that the Mayor has no role in investigations, evidence or filing charges "in this case or any other case ever." pic.twitter.com/NfG7SZqsiv