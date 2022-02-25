Cyrano somewhat succeeds at turning classic play into bizarre musical

It’s one of those exhilarating moments in the film — opening Fri., Feb. 25 at the Tull Family Theater — that makes Cyrano’s verbosity feel like action, wordplay as kinetic movement. Wright’s sword-fighting direction in Cyrano is impressive, but it’s these moments of unbridled, strange energy that work best. After all, this is a full-fledged musical on the life of a medieval eccentric, filmed with a cast of hundreds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an original score composed entirely by sad-boi rock band The National.
It’s unfortunate then, that so much of the film follows well-worn tropes, and doesn’t do anything new with them. It follows the life of Cyrano, a charming Renaissance man in 17th century France who falls in love with the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett). Despite his general popularity, he believes his appearance as a dwarf (traditionally, Cyrano is actually undone by his extremely large nose) makes him unacceptable as a romantic interest and instead helps his fellow soldier Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) woo Roxanne using his poetic love letters.
Its biggest saving grace, however, is Dinklage. From the moment he appears on screen, he’s a magnetic force. Always a captivating and inventive actor, he finds the fun in every line he delivers here. His eyes sparkle when Cyrano is feeling himself, and you can feel him collapse every time he feels like Roxanne is spurning him. He single-handedly elevates the film to something akin to the awards material it wants to be.
Musicals are always a dicey proposition. There’s just inherently a lot of buy-in from the audience and a suspension of disbelief that has to occur right from the jump. In this sense, Wright should be respected, as he’s going for something truly out there, with a high chance of failure. In the end, he misses the mark as much as he hits, but he finds the joy in the small moments enough to make Cyrano an interesting study of an interesting life.
