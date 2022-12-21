Crystal Grabowski: Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2022 in Health | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh Crystal Grabowski

For abortion caregivers and advocates like Crystal Grabowski, 2022 has been a tough year. But, like many, Grabowski has responded to the traumatic Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling with renewed determination.

“We all knew it was coming but it was still really devastating. It hurt and it was incredibly difficult,” Grabowski tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “Despite that, I still learned from the experience and it made me feel even more dedicated to the work during this time. I have a lot of clarity about the work that I’m doing.”

Grabowski began her career as middle school English teacher before leaving the field five years ago to pursue a cause that had long inspired her. “I was drawn to abortion access because I knew what it was like to try to access healthcare in a rural area, and I knew how important it is,” Grabowski says. “Five years later, and I’m still here. I really enjoy it and I don't plan on stopping.”

While Grabowski has spent much of her time since June ensuring people get the reproductive healthcare they need, she has also been working as a member of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania’s new bargaining committee to secure better pay and resources for workers.

This, she says, goes hand in hand with her work on the front lines. “You don’t have any workers without any staff.”

