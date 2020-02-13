Crocheted penises punctuate Mattress Factory clash with fiber artist Olek after revoking residency

click to enlarge Photo: Olek Fiber artist Olek poses their crocheted penises during a performance stunt at the Mattress Factory, Feb. 12

click to enlarge Screenshot of texts between Olek and Amanda Waltz

Olek was chosen by a panel from over 360 applicants. The residency would allow them to work on a virtual reality crocheting project set to debut at the museum’s May Factory Installed exhibition. The residency provides artists with a $2,500 honorarium, $25 a day per diem, and free lodging. The museum also covers materials and labor costs, as well as providing support with the exhibition.

