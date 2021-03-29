 Criminal-justice advocacy coalition backs “slate of eight” for Common Pleas judge races in Allegheny County | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Criminal-justice advocacy coalition backs “slate of eight” for Common Pleas judge races in Allegheny County

By

click to enlarge criminal-justice-advocacy-coalition-backs-common-pleas-judge.jpg
There are more than 30 candidates running to serve as judges on the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. This level of court is where many people accused of crimes see trials and face sentencing in the county. Because of that, its importance in Pennsylvania’s criminal justice movement is paramount.

Pittsburgh-area advocacy and political groups that are calling on criminal justice reforms understand this, and earlier this month, a coalition of like-minded groups threw their support behind a “slate of eight” judicial candidates for the Court of Common Pleas.

The coalition consists of the police-reform group Alliance for Police Accountability, Black-led political group 1Hood Power, statewide prison abolition group Straight Ahead, and UNITE PAC, a political action committee that works to get progressive candidates elected in the Pittsburgh area. The groups are joining forces this election cycle to create progressive political infrastructure.


The coalition's eight endorsed candidates include: Nicola Henry-Taylor, Lisa Middleman, Mik Pappas, Zeke Rediker, Giuseppe Rosselli, Tiffany Sizemore, Chelsea Wagner, and Wrenna Watson.

Miracle Jones of 1Hood Power says in a press release that with nine seats open on Allegheny County’s Court of Common Pleas, and a slate of eight candidates that have demonstrated commitment to equitable justice, this year’s judicial elections can make a significant difference reforming the county’s court.

“Through electing these candidates, we can bring about tangible, transformative change in areas ranging across the drastic reduction of the use of cash bail, the increased usage of diversionary programs and alternatives to carceral punishment, and other judicial mechanisms that can combat mass incarceration and begin to eliminate racial and other demographic disparities in the system,” says Jones.
Among those who received endorsements were the three members of the Judicial Reform Coalition, three of the candidates — Henry-Taylor, Middleman, and Pappas — are already supporting each other as they campaign on similar platforms with the hopes of making lasting progressive reforms.

State Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) started UNITE PAC in 2019 and she believes if these eight candidates are elected, it can help “reshape this unjust system with judges who share our values.”


The Alliance for Police Accountability recently gathered more than 67,000 signatures for potential ballot initiatives to limit solitary confinement at the Allegheny County Jail and banning no-knock warrants by Pittsburgh Police.

However, with so many candidates seeking seats on Common Pleas court, one obstacle to successful campaigns could be position on the ballot. Studies show that position high up on the ballot, especially in such a large field, can have more significant effects on the race than party endorsements, recommendations from the Bar Association, or media attention.

Even so, Brandi Fisher of APA is confident that the coalition can have an effect on judicial races. She says with such low turnout in municipal elections (in Allegheny County odd year primaries, turnout is usually under 20%), the coalition’s efforts can make a difference.

“Through engaging people who typically do not participate in judicial elections, we will transform the electorate and the dynamics of this race,” says Fisher.

Canvassing for the slate of eight judicial candidates began this past weekend on March 27. The municipal primary elections will take place on May 18.
News Editor Ryan Deto contributed to this report.

Trending

Song Spotlight: "Lonely Feels" by Sierra Sellers
Rep. Conor Lamb talks goals to reduce methane emissions from natural gas infrastructure
Swissvale startup Ecotone turns food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer
What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?
Hundreds gather for Pittsburgh Rally for Solidarity to protest anti-Asian violence
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Swissvale startup Ecotone turns food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Swissvale startup Ecotone turns food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

By Ryan Deto

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

Hundreds gather for Pittsburgh Rally for Solidarity to protest anti-Asian violence

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Hundreds gathered for a Pittsburgh Rally for Solidarity march from Flagstaff Hill to Schenley Plaza in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Wed., March 24, 2021.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Rep. Conor Lamb talks goals to reduce methane emissions from natural gas infrastructure

By Ryan Deto

Rep. Conor Lamb talks goals to reduce methane emissions from natural gas infrastructure

Swissvale startup Ecotone turns food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Swissvale startup Ecotone turns food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

By Ryan Deto

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

Hundreds gather for Pittsburgh Rally for Solidarity to protest anti-Asian violence

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Hundreds gathered for a Pittsburgh Rally for Solidarity march from Flagstaff Hill to Schenley Plaza in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Wed., March 24, 2021.
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 24-30, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

What happened to plans for a public market at the new Strip District development?

By Ryan Deto

PHOTOS: Pittsburghers gather for Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing protest

PHOTOS: Pittsburghers gather for Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing protest

By Kaycee Orwig

Protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in East Liberty on June 1, 2020

Charges against 16 Black Lives Matter protesters arrested by Pittsburgh Police renewed a month before new report reveals police bias

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation