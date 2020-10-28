Crêpes come to Mt. Lebanon, Brick Shop reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings and Re-openings
Brick Shop
After closing due to the pandemic, Brick Shop is reopening Tue., Nov. 3. The restaurant, located on the ground floor of the TRYP hotel in Lawrenceville, will sport a menu of cocktails and natural wines along with small to medium plates. 177 40th St., Lawrenceville. brickshoppgh.com
Brick Shop's sister rooftop restaurant, Over Eden, has been open since early July. overeden.com
Mel’s Petit Café
Crêpes and waffles are mainstays at Mt. Lebanon’s newest French eatery, Mel’s Petit Café. The eatery, which opened on Oct. 20 and is run by France native Melanie Streitmatter, serves up a mix of sweet and savory crêps, along with coffee and pastries, Next Pittsburgh reports. 431 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon. Search "Mels Petit Cafe" on Facebook
Father & Son Family Bakery
Schorr Family Bakery, which closed in 2019, is reopening with new owners and a new name. Good Food Pittsburgh writes that all of the classic Schorr treats will be available at Father & Son Family Bakery, from cakes to pies to doughnuts, made with the original doughnut base. The bakery is taking orders starting Nov. 16. 3912 Perrysville Ave., Observatory Hill. fatherandsonfamilybakery.com
Green Gobblin’ Grocery
Opening this winter, Green Gobblin’ Grocery Store will bring fresh produce, baked goods, and more to Allentown. According to Next Pittsburgh, the store is currently operating Thursday-Saturday as an outdoor produce stand to give the neighborhood better access to essential goods.
In addition to a grocery store, final plans for the space run by musician Mary Bielich and musician and co-owner of Onion Maiden Diana Ngo, include a performance area and apartments. 732 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown