Crêpes come to Mt. Lebanon, Brick Shop reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news

Photos: Courtesy of Mel's Petit Café Crêpes from Mel's Petit Café

After closing due to the pandemic, Brick Shop is reopening Tue., Nov. 3. The restaurant, located on the ground floor of the TRYP hotel in Lawrenceville, will sport a menu of cocktails and natural wines along with small to medium plates.Brick Shop's sister rooftop restaurant, Over Eden, has been open since early July. overeden.com Crpes and waffles are mainstays at Mt. Lebanon’s newest French eatery, Mel’s Petit Café. The eatery, which opened on Oct. 20 and is run by France native Melanie Streitmatter, serves up a mix of sweet and savory crps, along with coffee and pastries, Next Pittsburgh reports.Schorr Family Bakery, which closed in 2019, is reopening with new owners and a new name. Good Food Pittsburgh writes that all of the classic Schorr treats will be available at Father & Son Family Bakery, from cakes to pies to doughnuts, made with the original doughnut base. The bakery is taking orders starting Nov. 16.Opening this winter, Green Gobblin’ Grocery Store will bring fresh produce, baked goods, and more to Allentown. According to Next Pittsburgh , the store is currently operating Thursday-Saturday as an outdoor produce stand to give the neighborhood better access to essential goods.In addition to a grocery store, final plans for the space run by musician Mary Bielich and musician and co-owner of Onion Maiden Diana Ngo, include a performance area and apartments.The local coffee shop’s third cafe opens in Sharpsburg on Fri., Oct. 30. According to Very Local Pittsburgh , this will be the first Redhawk location to have a fully-operational coffee roaster on site. 1019 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg. redhawkcoffee.com