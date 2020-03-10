Creative Nonfiction introduces new literary series Science as Story

acclaimed longform women science writers who will address "

the challenges of bridging the gap between research and storytelling."

Amanda Little, Azra Raza, Danielle Ofri, Dawn Raffel, and Ruth Kassinger, Science as Story

will be held through April at venues around Pittsburgh. Creative Nonfiction says the focus is on how to bring stories that matter to a wider audience, as well as how narrative can help readers understand and appreciate the sciences' impact on their daily lives.



We believe that crafting and sharing true stories based on real-world experience is one of the most powerful tools humans have for fostering empathy, communicating information, and changing themselves, their culture, and the world,” says Lee Gutkind, Creative Nonfiction founder. “Science as Story is a wonderful opportunity for us to explore real-world examples of the power of telling stories that matter."

Dawn Raffel







Topics during the series range from

cancer research to climate change and medical error to the benefits of slime.

Every event is free but requires pre-registration due to limited space.







Each presenter will also participate in a separate intimate conversation about the art, craft, and business of writing narrative science. All conversations will be held at The Beauty Shoppe Arsenal Motors (3700 Butler St., Lawrenceville) and broadcasted live online.

