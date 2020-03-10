 Creative Nonfiction introduces new literary series Science as Story | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Creative Nonfiction introduces new literary series Science as Story

By

click to enlarge Azra Raza - PHOTO: CHAD HUNT
Photo: Chad Hunt
Azra Raza
On Thursday, Pittsburgh-based literary nonprofit Creative Nonfiction launches Science as Story, a free five-part lecture series featuring acclaimed longform women science writers who will address "the challenges of bridging the gap between research and storytelling."
Comprised of public lectures and smaller Q&As with writers Amanda Little, Azra Raza, Danielle Ofri, Dawn Raffel, and Ruth Kassinger, Science as Story will be held through April at venues around Pittsburgh. Creative Nonfiction says the focus is on how to bring stories that matter to a wider audience, as well as how narrative can help readers understand and appreciate the sciences' impact on their daily lives.

"We believe that crafting and sharing true stories based on real-world experience is one of the most powerful tools humans have for fostering empathy, communicating information, and changing themselves, their culture, and the world,” says Lee Gutkind, Creative Nonfiction founder. “Science as Story is a wonderful opportunity for us to explore real-world examples of the power of telling stories that matter."
click to enlarge Dawn Raffel - PHOTO: CLAIRE HOLT
Photo: Claire Holt
Dawn Raffel


Topics during the series range from cancer research to climate change and medical error to the benefits of slime. Every event is free but requires pre-registration due to limited space.

Each presenter will also participate in a separate intimate conversation about the art, craft, and business of writing narrative science. All conversations will be held at The Beauty Shoppe Arsenal Motors (3700 Butler St., Lawrenceville) and broadcasted live online.

In addition to the lectures and conversations, Science as Story concludes with a free six-week writing workshop for scientists "seeking to explore narrative, or anyone exploring ways to tell a science-focused story."


Creative Nonfiction is accepting 12 persons for the intensive series that will be a crash course in crafting engaging nonfiction for a general audience. Accepted fellows will work on developing one story to present at a special “graduation” reading at the end of the workshops. Workshops will take place between April 22 and May 27 at Creative Nonfiction’s workshop space (607 College Ave., Shadyside).

For presentation times, to register for a lecture(s), or to apply for the fellowship, visit creativenonfiction.org/science-story.

Azra Raza, author of The First Cell: And the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last, begins the series Thu., March 12 at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty with a discussion concerning writing about cancer with scholarship and empathy. 

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Man Booker short-listed author Esi Edugyan comes to Oakland

By Rege Behe

Man Booker short-listed author Esi Edugyan comes to Oakland

Julie Murphy's young adult books have universal appeal that transcends age groups

By Rege Behe

Julie Murphy's young adult books have universal appeal that transcends age groups

vanessa german and Deesha Philyaw assemble Black women of all ages and experiences to release TENDER ​​a literary anthology & book of spells: evidence

By Jordan Snowden

The contributors of TENDER

Apeirogon is based on the real-life stories of an Israeli and Palestinian who both lost their daughters to violent deaths

By Rege Behe

Apeirogon is based on the real-life stories of an Israeli and Palestinian who both lost their daughters to violent deaths
More »

Readers also liked…

PGH Pages with Rege Behe: Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures has a secret weapon

By Rege Behe

Stephanie Flom

Pittsburghers buying into City of Asylum Books

By Rege Behe

City of Asylum Books at Alphabet City

Rocky Bleier's Fighting Back gets a reissue, with help from Gene Collier and Alejandro Villanueva

By Rege Behe

Fighting Back

North Side tours for bibliophiles

By Rege Behe

Arlan Hess, owner of City Books, tours Old Allegheny.
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 4-10, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Azra Raza

Creative Nonfiction introduces new literary series Science as Story

By Jordan Snowden

Man Booker short-listed author Esi Edugyan comes to Oakland

Man Booker short-listed author Esi Edugyan comes to Oakland

By Rege Behe

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation