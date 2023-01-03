CP Year in Review: Photographer Jared Wickerham's year in photos for 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A Western Pa. pastor hides his identity behind an LGBTQ flag at This is Red, a converted church in Munhall.
This year has had it all in Pittsburgh. Protests, politics, human rights, sports, collapsing bridges, a fair share of sinkholes, and always so much art and expression.
In covering this community of ours, you realize how small it is. Yet every year — now halfway through my fifth one at Pittsburgh City Paper — the things I witness are never the same even if some of the names and faces are. Documenting the growth and progress that’s made both from the grassroots and political sides has been inspiring.
It’s always important every year to look back briefly and to reflect on what worked out and how we can tweak the things in our life to be just a little bit better. That certainly goes for us as individuals and human beings, but when it comes to our job and the work we do. What did we do well? What did we miss? What stories/groups/subjects deserve more coverage?
Email and DMs are always open for suggestions, so please always feel free to reach out and help us tell your story.
Wishing everyone a productive, happy, and healthy New Year in 2023!
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Natiq, Crystal Noel Jalil, and Zeal Eva, founders of The Coloured Section artist collection, pose for a portrait on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Braddock.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh healthcare workers held a vigil on the Rachel Carson Bridge in response to the staffing issues amidst the pandemic on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
La’Tasha D. Mayes poses for a portrait in the East Liberty neighborhood on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A Pittsburgh police officer overlooks the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge in Frick Park on Friday, January 28, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Benji performs at the Greer Cabaret Theater downtown during the Gallery Crawl on Friday, January 28, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Tika Hemingway works out inside Gold Medal Boxing gym on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Daniel Muessig poses for a portrait where his operation was raided nearly three years prior in Squirrel Hill on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Officer Seth Taylor of the Wilkinsburg police department strikes a protester at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The crime scene near the mass shooting during a party along Suismon Street in the North Side neighborhood on Sunday, April 17, 2022
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A rally and march to defend abortion rights in front of the City-County Building on Tuesday, May 3, 2022
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Anna Marie LaGamba and Dan LaGamba teach kids how to play marbles at Phillips Elementary School in the South Side on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Summer Lee’s election night watch party at Emerald City on Tuesday, May 17, 2022
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Joe King poses for a photo in Mellon Park on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jess Runco, owner of Touch of Green, poses for a photo at their home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Lucky’s Bar in the Strip District neighborhood on Thursday, May 26, 2022
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mani Bahia poses for a portrait in East Liberty on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Amber Sloan poses for a portrait in the Homewood-Brushton neighborhood on Friday, June 9, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Justice for Jayland Walker protest marches through downtown on Friday, July 8, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Chloe Newman, owner and founder of Crust Worthy, poses for a portrait inside her kitchen on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jocelyn Kirkwood, a Healthcare Assistant at Planned Parenthood, poses for a portrait downtown on Friday, July 22, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Kahmeela Adams-Friedson, owner/operator of RuggedAngel Productions, poses for a portrait at her studio in Swissvale on Friday, August 12, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Farooq Al-Said poses for a portrait on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Wilkinsburg.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A candlelight vigil for Jim Rogers takes place in the Friendship neighborhood on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The election watch party for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman at Stage AE on the North Shore on Tuesday, November 9, 2022
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Dizzie, 10, poses for a photo downtown on Saturday, November 19, 2022.