CP Year in Review: Photographer Jared Wickerham's year in photos for 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

A Western Pa. pastor hides his identity behind an LGBTQ flag at This is Red, a converted church in Munhall.

This year has had it all in Pittsburgh. Protests, politics, human rights, sports, collapsing bridges, a fair share of sinkholes, and always so much art and expression.





In covering this community of ours, you realize how small it is. Yet every year — now halfway through my fifth one at Pittsburgh City Paper — the things I witness are never the same even if some of the names and faces are. Documenting the growth and progress that’s made both from the grassroots and political sides has been inspiring.





It’s always important every year to look back briefly and to reflect on what worked out and how we can tweak the things in our life to be just a little bit better. That certainly goes for us as individuals and human beings, but when it comes to our job and the work we do. What did we do well? What did we miss? What stories/groups/subjects deserve more coverage?





Email and DMs are always open for suggestions, so please always feel free to reach out and help us tell your story.





Wishing everyone a productive, happy, and healthy New Year in 2023!



