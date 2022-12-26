 CP Year in Review: Looking back on staff writer Jordana Rosenfeld's favorite stories of 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

CP Year in Review: Looking back on staff writer Jordana Rosenfeld's favorite stories of 2022

By

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue in Pittsburgh’s historic Chinatown
I started at Pittsburgh City Paper in January 2022 — Mayor Ed Gainey's inauguration was my first assignment — and as my first year here ends, I made a list of some of my most unique stories, stories that City Paper told first or distinctively.
Photo: Courtesy of Sean O'Donnell
Sean O'Donnell and Todd Collar with their family

North Side family alleges transphobic harassment from neighbor // May 27, 2022

We were the first outlet to cover this North Side family's legal battle with their neighbor. It was a privilege to sit and talk with them at various stages of the difficult process. You can read my series on what happened in our LGBTQ section.

Photo: Courtesy of Shirley Yee
A photograph of Shirley Yee’s father, Yuen Yee (center), on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

Downtown Pittsburgh celebrates Chinatown's official recognition as historic landmark // April 13, 2022

When I began researching Pittsburgh's historic Chinatown in preparation for this story on their official designation, I was immediately struck by the fact that most media coverage of Chinatown included more or less the same set of facts and quoted the same one or two sources. I was so pleased to get to talk to Shirley Yee, the daughter of the late Yuen Yee, the informal mayor of Pittsburgh's Chinatown, about her family's history and add something new to the surviving historical record.

CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

CP Jail Watch: Do vendor contracts incentivize poor food service? // Oct. 27, 2022

As complaints of inedible and unsanitary food at the Allegheny County Jail continue to surface, I spent a long time researching this story about the structure of food service contracts at Allegheny County Jail. This story includes just a fraction of that research but offers a compelling possible explanation for the alleged poor quality of food at the county jail over the last few years. The contracts in question have now expired. At this month's meeting of the Jail Oversight Board, jail administration reported the execution of a contract with a new commissary vendor, Oasis Commissary Service, which, they say, will not be the same as their new, as-yet-unannounced food vendor.
CP Photo: Jared Murphy

Giant Eagle consumer info could be used to target pregnant shoppers. // Aug. 9, 2022

Although the underlying investigation into the sale of pregnancy data isn't ours, we were the only Pittsburgh media to consider the implications of the discovery that Giant Eagle is the likely source of digital data on pregnant or potentially pregnant shoppers for sale on the open market.
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Volunteers race against the seasons to catch dumped guinea pig // Aug. 22, 2022

This cute story came from a post on the r/pittsburgh subreddit, and I was inspired by the dedication of the volunteer guinea pig rescuers.

CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Honorable mention

My memorial essay on the sex appeal of one of television's most compelling Jewish mothers (and former Tarentum resident), Estelle Harris. Thank you to our art director Lucy Chen for the lovely illustration.  

