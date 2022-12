CP Year in Review: Looking back on staff writer Jordana Rosenfeld's favorite stories of 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue in Pittsburgh’s historic Chinatown

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Sean O'Donnell Sean O'Donnell and Todd Collar with their family

North Side family alleges transphobic harassment from neighbor // May 27, 2022



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Shirley Yee A photograph of Shirley Yee’s father, Yuen Yee (center), on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

Downtown Pittsburgh celebrates Chinatown's official recognition as historic landmark // April 13, 2022



click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy

Giant Eagle consumer info could be used to target pregnant shoppers. // Aug. 9, 2022



click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Volunteers race against the seasons to catch dumped guinea pig // Aug. 22, 2022



click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Honorable mention



I started atin January 2022 — Mayor Ed Gainey's inauguration was my first assignment — and as my first year here ends, I made a list of some of my most unique stories, stories thattold first or distinctively.We were the first outlet to cover this North Side family's legal battle with their neighbor. It was a privilege to sit and talk with them at various stages of the difficult process. You can read my series on what happened in our LGBTQ section When I began researching Pittsburgh's historic Chinatown in preparation for this story on their official designation, I was immediately struck by the fact that most media coverage of Chinatown included more or less the same set of facts and quoted the same one or two sources. I was so pleased to get to talk to Shirley Yee, the daughter of the late Yuen Yee, the informal mayor of Pittsburgh's Chinatown, about her family's history and add something new to the surviving historical record.As complaints of inedible and unsanitary food at the Allegheny County Jail continue to surface , I spent a long time researching this story about the structure of food service contracts at Allegheny County Jail. This story includes just a fraction of that research but offers a compelling possible explanation for the alleged poor quality of food at the county jail over the last few years. The contracts in question have now expired. At this month's meeting of the Jail Oversight Board, jail administration reported the execution of a contract with a new commissary vendor, Oasis Commissary Service, which, they say, will not be the same as their new, as-yet-unannounced food vendor.Although the underlying investigation into the sale of pregnancy data isn't ours, we were the only Pittsburgh media to consider the implications of the discovery that Giant Eagle is the likely source of digital data on pregnant or potentially pregnant shoppers for sale on the open market.This cute story came from a post on the r/pittsburgh subreddit, and I was inspired by the dedication of the volunteer guinea pig rescuers.My memorial essay on the sex appeal of one of television's most compelling Jewish mothers (and former Tarentum resident), Estelle Harris . Thank you to our art director Lucy Chen for the lovely illustration.