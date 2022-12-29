CP Year in Review: Hannah Kinney-Kobre reveals your favorite stories of 2022 (plus, some of her own) | Pittsburgh City Paper

So, without further ado, let me count down our top online stories of the year:
Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development // June 1, 2022
This story from our Pride issue is about one of the oldest woman-owned gay bars in the city, and the threat it faces in the form of massive development occurring all around it in the Strip. My favorite detail? The fact that the bar has a “buffet table out with a crock pot stewing, plus cookies and slices of pizza for the taking; red plastic bowls of popcorn sit on the bar” in addition to nude dancers.
Controversial Pittsburgh media figure Wendy Bell goes national on Newsmax // Jan. 27, 2022
Ah, Wendy … we hate to see you back in the news, but we love to see people getting into psychotic arguments about you in our Facebook comments whenever you pop back up like a jack-in-the-box with — I hate to say it — brilliantly subtle cosmetic work.
Five underrated pizza places in Pittsburgh // Jan. 7, 2022
If Wendy Bell always gets attention for the wrong reasons, we know that pizza will get your attention for the right ones.
Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality // April 16, 2022
The center of this story is a striking shot from Jared Wickerham, our staff photographer. At a protest against police brutality, he captured this moment of police brutality: an officer striking a protestor. We recently published an article with an update on the officer after a former partner filed a restraining order against him.
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years // Nov. 16, 2022
The story read around the city! This was by far our most popular story of the year, and for good reason: who can resist a little old Italian cobbler? News editor Jamie Wiggan had just the right touch when it came to capturing the distinctive features of a world that – next year – will no longer exist.
But you know what? Enough of your favorites! Let's talk about me. While it's hard to pick examples of my best tweets of the year, I also do a little writing, too. Here's what I'm most proud of this year:
How a new nonprofit is finding Pittsburgh film’s future in its past // Sept. 14, 2022
Working on this piece (my first in print here) was beyond nerve-wracking, but I'm really happy with how it turned out. The work Steven Haines and Steve Felix are doing with Sound + Image manages to be thoughtful without being remote or humorless — a tricky sweet spot to hit. I loved being shown around Haines's Munhall basement crammed with wall-to-wall film prints, something our photo intern Rayni captured beautifully. (And P.S. while you're reading this: you gotta check out their next screening on Fri., Dec. 30. They'll celebrate the end of the year with all sorts of rare semi-apocalyptic films, including one that famously got the people screening it sent to jail for obscenity in the sixties.)
...the lizard that came to Gooski's // Sept. 23, 2022
I love this lizard so much, and I loved talking to his owner. What a cutie! (Stay tuned for a hopefully revamped Stay Weird in 2023.)
Little known fact: the Squirrel Hill Tunnel is one of the sexiest spots in Pittsburgh. After all, where else is everyone united in screaming about someone riding their ass?— Pittsburgh City Paper (@PGHCityPaper) February 4, 2022
Check out the rest of our V-Day pins here: https://t.co/220mjWDPLo pic.twitter.com/nVuef8Es5V