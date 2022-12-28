CP Year in Review: Art director Lucy Chen chooses her top illustrations of 2022 | Pittsburgh City Paper

CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Not all my illustration work appears on the cover. In fact, some of my best work is making quick illustrations for online or print articles. Here are my five favorites from the past year and a couple of honorable mentions.



How to have a hot Tinder profile // Feb. 9, 2022



This issue was full of various illustrations I made, including the cover. so it’s hard to choose just one from the issue. But I think this story yielded one of my favorite illustrations. I love the characters' interactions with the phones.



I’ve always wondered what would happen if you combined the Starbucks logo and the girl from

.



I love illustrating opinion pieces because you get to work with the writer’s voice to direct an illustration. I’ve enjoyed illustrating many of the pieces from

column over the past year, but I would say my favorite illustration would be for her final piece.



This is actually one of my own articles where I shared and illustrated two of my favorite recipes to make in the wintertime. This was certainly fun to share and looked great in print!



Pickles and Giggles brings comedy to Picklesburgh // July 13, 2022



The great thing about working for an alt-weekly like

is that you can get away with most ideas no matter how bizarre they are. This piece is no exception.

And a couple of honorable mentions:



Cali Sober heads east as Pittsburghers ditch booze for pot // April 20, 2022



I’ve always struggled with color and shape and I think this illustration turned out so great in both those areas.



Volunteers successfully rescue abandoned South Side guinea pig // Oct. 17, 2022



This story will warm hearts and I hope this illustration does, too.