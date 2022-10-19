 County seeking developer to run private children's detention center on former Shuman site | Pittsburgh City Paper

County seeking developer to run private children's detention center on former Shuman site

By

click to enlarge County seeking developer to run private children's detention center on former Shuman site
Photo: alleghenycounty.us/shuman
Shuman Juvenile Detention Center
Allegheny County is looking for a developer to buy the site of the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center and has indicated it will give strong preference to applicants interested in opening a private, regional juvenile detention center.

During public hearing held last night on the county’s proposed budget, various county representatives stressed the need for a new regional detention center for children in western Pennsylvania.

President Judge Kimberly Clark said courts in Allegheny County and across the state have worked to reduce the number of juveniles detained pre-adjudication or for technical probation violations, but noted there are still “youth that clearly need to be detained for the safety of our communities.” She suggested the lack of regional capacity for youth detention is contributing to rates of violent crime.

Not all county officials agree with that assessment, however. County Councilmember Bethany Hallam says a detention center for children is not necessary for public safety.

“The fear-mongering around this needs to stop. The data does not show there is a connection at all between Shuman closing and anything else. We need to focus on what evidence shows does work: supporting children and families with housing, mental health care, and financial resources needed to thrive in our communities,” Hallam says in a statement to Pittsburgh City Paper.

Some Peer-reviewed research has found that juvenile detention is not an effective deterrent against crime.

On Monday, William Simmons, the former director of Shuman, said that closing the facility was “the biggest mistake Allegheny County could have made.”

Shuman closed in September 2021 after the state pulled its provisional license following violations over several years involving children being left unattended with fatal consequences and inappropriate use of force.

Currently, there are 25 children being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

According to federal law, in most circumstances, it is not legal to hold juveniles in adult jail for longer than 48 hours without a hearing and a written judgment that doing so is “in the interest of justice.”

During last night's meeting, Councilmember Olivia Bennett raised concern that Shuman was shut down when the state revoked its license due to repeated violations and asked how the county will ensure the operator of this proposed detention center does not replicate those problems.

County Manager William McKain said that whoever operates the proposed detention center would be subject to the same state oversight that eventually deemed Shuman unfit to operate.

Chief Deputy Court Administrator Chris Connors referred to Abraxas, a private juvenile detention center in the center of the state, as a model for leaders in Western Pennsylvania to explore.

Earlier this year, GEO Group, which owns and operates Abraxas, was hit with a class action suit in the Western District Court of Pennsylvania by multiple juvenile plaintiffs alleging mental, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of Abraxas staff at the central Pennsylvania detention center.

The county will accept proposals from developers until Oct. 28, 2022. 

Trending

Speaking of...

O'Connor begins audit of county programs for children of incarcerated individuals

By Jordana Rosenfeld

O'Connor begins audit of county programs for children of incarcerated individuals

Five concerning quotes from new survey on jail conditions

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Five concerning quotes from new survey on jail conditions

CP Jail Watch: staffing issues, the ghost of audits past, and more

By Jordana Rosenfeld

CP Jail Watch: staffing issues, the ghost of audits past, and more

Progressive voters and candidates call for election reform ahead of November

By Dontae Washington

Progressive voters and candidates call for election reform ahead of November
More »

Tags

Latest in Social Justice

Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death

By Jared Wickerham

Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death

Protesters decry jail conditions during Downtown rally ahead of oversight board meeting

By Jordana Rosenfeld and Jared Wickerham

Protesters decry jail conditions during Downtown rally ahead of oversight board meeting (8)

New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers

By Jamie Wiggan

New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers

Judge approves removal of Schenley Park Columbus statue

By Jamie Wiggan

Police surround a vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh
More »
More Social Justice »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 19-25, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group

Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporters leave union over striking disputes

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporters leave union over striking disputes

By Jamie Wiggan

Black-led community spotlight: Mother-and-daughter team heal through experience

Black-led community spotlight: Mother-and-daughter team heal through experience

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

After Hours: Pittsburgh NORML's Patrick Nightingale on cannabis laws and legalization

After Hours: Pittsburgh NORML's Patrick Nightingale on cannabis laws and legalization

By Natalie Bencivenga

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation