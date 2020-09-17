County-run center offering free, drive-up COVID tests now open in McKeesport

Testing is free, but appointments are required. No insurance is necessary. Due to the limited test kits available, only 250 appointments are open each day, according to a press release. Allegheny County residents are prioritized in receiving tests.
Individuals eligible for testing at the McKeesport site must meet one of the following criteria:
- Have symptoms of COVID-19
- Have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19
- Work in a nursing home or long-term care facility
- Are a critical infrastructure worker, health care worker, or first responder
- Are a high-risk patient and have recently attended a gathering of 10 or more people
- Live in a shelter or single room occupancy.
Any person age 3 or older can be tested provided that they meet the criteria. Children between the age of 3 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be tested.
Starting tomorrow there will be FREE drive-up COVID testing offered in McKeesport. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 412-209-2262.https://t.co/JnvZMraYdB— Rep. Sara Innamorato (@RepInnamorato) September 14, 2020
The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can register online (an email address is required) or call 412-209-2262. Appointments made by phone can be scheduled the next day, and calls are taken from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information can be found at Allegheny County’s website.