County-run center offering free, drive-up COVID tests now open in McKeesport

Yesterday, Allegheny County officials opened a new drive-up COVID testing site in McKeesport that is free to the public. Private and nonprofit health-care facilities have been undertaking most of the testing since the coronavirus pandemic started, but now the county has its own drive-up facility.

Testing is free, but appointments are required. No insurance is necessary. Due to the limited test kits available, only 250 appointments are open each day, according to a press release. Allegheny County residents are prioritized in receiving tests.

Individuals eligible for testing at the McKeesport site must meet one of the following criteria:
  • Have symptoms of COVID-19
  • Have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19
  • Work in a nursing home or long-term care facility
  • Are a critical infrastructure worker, health care worker, or first responder
  • Are a high-risk patient and have recently attended a gathering of 10 or more people
  • Live in a shelter or single room occupancy.
Any person age 3 or older can be tested provided that they meet the criteria. Children between the age of 3 and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be tested.


The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can register online (an email address is required) or call 412-209-2262. Appointments made by phone can be scheduled the next day, and calls are taken from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information can be found at Allegheny County’s website.

