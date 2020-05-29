County Office Building lobby open for mail-in ballot drop-off

click to enlarge CP photo: Lisa Cunningham The County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh

Election day is approaching. For a mail-in or absentee ballot to be counted, it must be received by the Elections Division no later than 8 p.m. on June 2 ⁠— a postmark is not sufficient. Voted ballots may not be taken to polling places on Election Day.



In order to accommodate voters who are concerned whether their ballot will be received in time, employees will be staffing a counter in the lobby of the County Office Building (542 Forbes Ave., not to be confused with the City-County Building on Grant Street ), where mail-in or absentee ballots can be dropped off. Staff will be available for four days, starting Sat., May 30 during the following times:





Sat., May 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun., May 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Mon., June 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tue., June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A number of parking spots will be marked off with cones and signage for voters on Forbes Ave., with additional overflow parking provided in the county lot. Employees wearing vests will be stationed on the sidewalks to direct voters into the lobby of the County Office Building to drop off their ballot. Once inside, voters will be asked if the ballot is their own before being directed to place the ballot into a secured collection box. Voters may only drop off their own ballot and multiple ballots will not be accepted.

directly to the Elections Division on the sixth floor of the County Office Budling during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on Mon., June 1.

Voters may go to their polling place to vote if they have applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot and did not receive the ballot or are concerned that it cannot be returned by the deadline. The poll book will show workers that a mail-in or absentee ballot was applied for and the voter will be asked to vote by provisional ballot.



If the voter’s mail-in or absentee ballot is received prior to the deadline, the provisional ballot will be voided and not counted.

Ballots can also be submitted