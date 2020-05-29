 County Office Building lobby open for mail-in ballot drop-off | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

County Office Building lobby open for mail-in ballot drop-off

By

click to enlarge The County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP photo: Lisa Cunningham
The County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh
Election day is approaching. For a mail-in or absentee ballot to be counted, it must be received by the Elections Division no later than 8 p.m. on June 2 ⁠— a postmark is not sufficient. Voted ballots may not be taken to polling places on Election Day. 

In order to accommodate voters who are concerned whether their ballot will be received in time, employees will be staffing a counter in the lobby of the County Office Building (542 Forbes Ave., not to be confused with the City-County Building on Grant Street), where mail-in or absentee ballots can be dropped off. Staff will be available for four days, starting Sat., May 30 during the following times:


Sat., May 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sun., May 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
Mon., June 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tue., June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A number of parking spots will be marked off with cones and signage for voters on Forbes Ave., with additional overflow parking provided in the county lot. Employees wearing vests will be stationed on the sidewalks to direct voters into the lobby of the County Office Building to drop off their ballot. Once inside, voters will be asked if the ballot is their own before being directed to place the ballot into a secured collection box. Voters may only drop off their own ballot and multiple ballots will not be accepted. 

Ballots can also be submitted directly to the Elections Division on the sixth floor of the County Office Budling during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on Mon., June 1.

Voters may go to their polling place to vote if they have applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot and did not receive the ballot or are concerned that it cannot be returned by the deadline. The poll book will show workers that a mail-in or absentee ballot was applied for and the voter will be asked to vote by provisional ballot.

If the voter’s mail-in or absentee ballot is received prior to the deadline, the provisional ballot will be voided and not counted. 

Tags

Latest in News

CMU president among those in meeting that included a request for federal protections against COVID-19 lawsuits

By Amanda Waltz

CMU president among those in meeting that included a request for federal protections against COVID-19 lawsuits

Pittsburghers to protest in response to Minneapolis Police killing of George Floyd

By Hannah Lynn

Protesters in 2019 after the shooting of Antwon Rose II

Gov. Wolf says Allegheny County will move into green phase on June 5

By Amanda Waltz

Gov. Tom Wolf addresses reporters during an online press conference on Fri., May 29.

Pittsburghers have been driving less during the pandemic. Why isn’t air pollution going down?

By Julia Maruca

Pittsburghers have been driving less during the pandemic. Why isn’t air pollution going down?
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

KDKA Radio's 'combative' editorial strategy has employees and listeners worried about the historic station's legacy

KDKA Radio's 'combative' editorial strategy has employees and listeners worried about the historic station's legacy

By Ryan Deto

Why Bernie Sanders (and Tulsi Gabbard) are still on the primary election ballot

Why Bernie Sanders (and Tulsi Gabbard) are still on the primary election ballot

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation