 Council appoints first slate of members to police review board | Pittsburgh City Paper

Council appoints first slate of members to police review board

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Police officer on a motorcycle blocking a Downtown street
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Allegheny County Council has appointed its first four members to the police review board formed last spring following three years of discussion.

During a regular business meeting last night, council members approved Richard Garland, Lynn Banaszak, Keith Murphy, and Justin Leavitt Pearl to the nine-member board. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is expected to appoint four of the remaining vacancies, with the final member set to be jointly selected by both bodies, according to the ordinance underwriting the board.

Council began exploring the creation of an independent police review board immediately after the killing of Antwon Rose II in June 2018. Rose, 17, died after a police officer shot him three times in the back while fleeing a traffic stop. The officer was later acquitted by a jury.


The review board, approved in an April 2021 ordinance to take effect January 2022, is authorized to review complaints filed by the public against officers working for county law enforcement or any municipal departments that voluntarily join the program.

Where it feels a complaint has value, the board must first attempt to resolve the issue informally with the officer and department in question. Should this fail, the board can conduct its own inquiries and recommend disciplinary actions to the county executive, police department, and, if applicable, the relevant municipality. The board does not have the power to enforce its recommendations, which may be rejected by police and government officials.

Trending

Speaking of...

County council approves public parks fracking ban; Fitzgerald prepares to veto

By Jamie Wiggan

County council approves public parks fracking ban; Fitzgerald prepares to veto

Meet the anti-violence expert advocates want on Jail Oversight Board

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Meet the anti-violence expert advocates want on Jail Oversight Board

Applications for Allegheny County Police Review Board now open

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Applications for Allegheny County Police Review Board now open

GOP Allegheny County Council candidate Joe Wise passes away

By Ryan Deto

GOP Allegheny County Council candidate Joe Wise passes away
More »

Tags

Latest in Politics

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day parade

By Marley Parish

President Joe Biden is headed to Pittsburgh for Labor Day parade

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin & Marshall College poll

By John L. Micek

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin &amp; Marshall College poll

Allegheny County Councilor Tom Duerr will not seek re-election

By Jamie Wiggan

Allegheny County Councilor Tom Duerr will not seek re-election

Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally
More »
More Politics »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 31- 6, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin &amp; Marshall College poll

John Fetterman, Josh Shapiro lead in new Franklin & Marshall College poll

By John L. Micek

Crowd of protesters holding signs including "Pittsburgh is a pro-choice union town" and "pro-choice pro-union"

From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting staff petition management for union recognition

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting staff petition management for union recognition

By Jamie Wiggan

Advocates criticize DA plans to beef up South Side surveillance network

Advocates criticize DA plans to beef up South Side surveillance network

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation