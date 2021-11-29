Couch Brewery to close; will be replaced by Tortured Souls Brewing

But that four-year run has come to an end, as Couch Brewery announced on Nov. 28 that it will be closing up shop permanently. The last day at Couch will be Sun., Dec. 19, according to a social media post from the brewery.
“They say all good things must come to an end and boy have we had a beautiful run. With a tear in our eye and a beer in our hand we are sad to announce our last day will be on Sunday, December 19th,” reads Couch’s social media post. "It has been a pleasure to serve you all over the last few years.”
According to Couch, another brewery will be taking over the space on Washington Boulevard. Tortured Souls Brewing, which has already partnered with Couch in the past, will take over the soon-to-be former Couch space and will be offering a wide array of creative beers named after the dark arts.
Details have not yet been made public on an opening date for Tortured Souls.
As a last hurrah, Couch Brewery is inviting guests to join them for their “12 days of Christmas'' events, where thirsty patrons can help the brewery kick their kegs and finish off all of their beer. Make sure to check Couch’s social media before visiting, as the brewery has some private parties already booked for December.
Though Couch is closing up shop, the brewery still wants to thank everyone for the memories.
“The stories, laughs and friendships we have created are extraordinarily precious to us and we will treasure them forever,” reads the social media post. “From the bottom of our hearts, we sincerely thank you for your patronage and friendship these past few years. It has been our privilege to serve you.”
Couch Brewery: Open Thu.-Sun. 1351 Washington Blvd., Larimer. couchbrewery.com