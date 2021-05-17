 Cop under investigation for shooting of Romir Talley hired, then fired from Penn Hills police | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cop under investigation for shooting of Romir Talley hired, then fired from Penn Hills police

By

click to enlarge Penn Hills Deputy Mayor Cathy Sapp announcing that Robert Gowans has been fired during a rally and press conference at the Penn Hills Police Department building on Mon., May 17, 2021 - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Penn Hills Deputy Mayor Cathy Sapp announcing that Robert Gowans has been fired during a rally and press conference at the Penn Hills Police Department building on Mon., May 17, 2021
In December 2019, then-Wilkinsburg Police Officer Robert Gowans shot and killed Romir Talley, a 24-year-old Black man. After initially failing to release Gowans' name, Wilkinsburg police released it more than a year and half after the killing, and noted that he had been placed on administrative leave shortly after the shooting in 2019, but returned to his position later.

At some point, Gowans was no longer with the Wilkinsburg police, and then this week, KDKA reported that he was hired by the Penn Hills Police Department in April 2021.

Now, Penn Hills Deputy Mayor Cathy Sapp has announced that Gowans has been fired from the Penn Hills Police department. Sapp said that the Penn Hills municipal manager hired Gowans and that Penn Hills Council was never made aware of the hiring.



“We feel relief because our residents no longer have to worry,” said Sapp on Mon., May 17, during a protest outside of the Penn Hills Police Department, organized by local advocacy group Take Action Mon Valley, who was critical of the hire.

Sapp added Penn Hills will not be investigating the hiring of Gowans, even though she was pressed by some in the crowd about accountability measures.
click to enlarge Posters calling for the firing of officer Robert Gowans sit on the ground at a rally and press conference. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Posters calling for the firing of officer Robert Gowans sit on the ground at a rally and press conference.
On Dec. 22, 2019, Wilkinsburg police claimed they were responding to a 911 call and that Talley fit the description given by the caller, who said Talley was armed with a handgun. Talley allegedly ran when confronted, and then police claim Talley fired at officers first, and police then returned fired, striking him seven times. Talley was declared dead by paramedics minutes later.

However, Talley’s lawyer later obtained a call log from emergency medical services that indicated the police may have been chasing the wrong person. In August 2020, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala criticized how the case was handled and took over the case. Gowans also tipped off another Wilkinsburg officer about a mural painted in honor of Talley, which led to charged against the artists, and the mural being painted over.
click to enlarge High fives are exchanged during the rally and press conference. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
High fives are exchanged during the rally and press conference.
Advocates like Take Action Mon Valley and others have been calling for Gowans' firing, and organized a protest when they learned that Gowans had been hired by Penn Hills.

“This is the power of the people. This is the power of the people organizing,” said Fawn Walker-Montgomery of Take Action Mon Valley.
Pittsburgh City Paper Staff Writer Kim Rooney contributed to this report.

