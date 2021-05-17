Cop under investigation for shooting of Romir Talley hired, then fired from Penn Hills police

At some point, Gowans was no longer with the Wilkinsburg police, and then this week, KDKA reported that he was hired by the Penn Hills Police Department in April 2021.
Now, Penn Hills Deputy Mayor Cathy Sapp has announced that Gowans has been fired from the Penn Hills Police department. Sapp said that the Penn Hills municipal manager hired Gowans and that Penn Hills Council was never made aware of the hiring.
BREAKING: Deputy Mayor of Penn Hills Cathy Sapp says former officer Robert Gowans, who is under investigation for the killing of Romir Talley, is no longer an employee of Penn Hills, 5:09 pm, reporting for @PGHCityPaper— kim | 高小荣 (@kimlypso) May 17, 2021
“We feel relief because our residents no longer have to worry,” said Sapp on Mon., May 17, during a protest outside of the Penn Hills Police Department, organized by local advocacy group Take Action Mon Valley, who was critical of the hire.
Sapp added Penn Hills will not be investigating the hiring of Gowans, even though she was pressed by some in the crowd about accountability measures.
However, Talley’s lawyer later obtained a call log from emergency medical services that indicated the police may have been chasing the wrong person. In August 2020, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala criticized how the case was handled and took over the case. Gowans also tipped off another Wilkinsburg officer about a mural painted in honor of Talley, which led to charged against the artists, and the mural being painted over.
“This is the power of the people. This is the power of the people organizing,” said Fawn Walker-Montgomery of Take Action Mon Valley.
Pittsburgh City Paper Staff Writer Kim Rooney contributed to this report.