Cop under investigation for shooting of Romir Talley hired, then fired from Penn Hills police

Penn Hills Deputy Mayor Cathy Sapp announcing that Robert Gowans has been fired during a rally and press conference at the Penn Hills Police Department building on Mon., May 17, 2021

BREAKING: Deputy Mayor of Penn Hills Cathy Sapp says former officer Robert Gowans, who is under investigation for the killing of Romir Talley, is no longer an employee of Penn Hills, 5:09 pm, reporting for @PGHCityPaper