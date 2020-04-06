Cooking with chickpeas: How to use them, elevate them, and keep them interesting

click to enlarge CP photo: Abbie Adams Bon Appetit’s Warm Chickpea Bowls with Lemony Yogurt

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

The pandemic has changed many aspects of daily life for people, including how and what we eat. While restaurants are still open for takeout, we have turned to the contents of our pantries and cupboards asking, “What should I make today?” You might have an entire family to cook three meals for a day. You might be surviving entirely on stress-induced hourly snacks. The kitchen might be an escape, a chance to try out all of those multi-day food projects you’ve been wanting to try; or, it might be a place of dread, the dark corners of your refrigerator and sad, crusty condiment bottles leaving you uninspired. These days, the fewer trips to the grocery store, the better. Which is why Pittsburgh City Paper is investigating the best way to use pantry staples. How to use them, how to elevate them, how to keep them interesting.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Mazza plater from Khalil’s

CHICKPEAS

click to enlarge CP photo: Abbie Adams Aquafaba

click to enlarge CP photo: Abbie Adams Roasted chickpeas and cauliflower

Mediterranean (Syrian) Chickpea Salad by Dalel Khalil



• 1/4 cup parsley — washed and cut, finely

Suggested recipes:

