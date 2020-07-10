Starting Mon., July 13 — whether you’re a home cook or one of Pittsburgh’s biggest chefs — you can submit a photo of your burger masterpiece to the Burgher Battle Photo Contest. Pittsburghers will then have the chance to vote for their favorite burger in two categories: Home Cooks and Restaurants.
Winners will receive prize packages and, of course, bragging rights. And the best part? It's 100% FREE to enter!
Here’s how it will work:
Step 2: Take a snapshot of your perfect burger.
Step 3: Upload it to Pittsburgh City Paper’s Burgher Battle photo platform between July 13-26 with the name of your creation, a description of all the layers, and what makes it worthy to win this battle.
Step 4: Vote! Voting begins on Wed., July 29 and ends Wed., Aug. 12, so be prepared to share your photo with all of your friends and family (and customers for restaurants!) and prove that your burger is the best. Winners — with photos and descriptions of each burger — will be announced in our Aug. 19 issue.
Prizes
Home Cooks:
First place:
• The Title of Pittsburgh’s Home Cook Burgher Battle Champion 2020
• Char-Broil American Gourmet Charcoal Grill donated by Busy Beaver
• Fresh Meats & Vegetables from Freedom Farms ($250 value)
• Grill Pack from PA Beef Council
• Pittsburgh Kitchens: Jeet Jet? Cookbook
Runner Ups (two):
• Grill Pack from PA Beef Council
• Pittsburgh Kitchens: Jeet Jet? Cookbook
Restaurants
First place:
• The Title of Pittsburgh’s Restaurant Burgher Battle Champion 2020
• $5,000 Advertising Package from Pittsburgh City Paper valid for one year
• $500 Green Apple Gift Certificate
• Grill Pack from PA Beef Council
• Pittsburgh Kitchens: Jeet Jet? Cookbook
Runner Ups (two):
• Grill Pack from PA Beef Council
• $2,500 Advertising Package from Pittsburgh City Paper valid for 1 year
Grill Packs include a cutting board, grilling tongs, a t-shirt, pot holder, beef recipes, and a ball cap.