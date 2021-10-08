Concert Preview: Sylvan Esso, Adrianne Lenker, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in November

Fri., Nov. 5Sylvan Esso at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Sylvan Esso brings their characteristically dreamy vocals and eclectic sound to Pittsburgh this November at Stage AE. Consisting of vocalist Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn, they captured audiences with their infectious “Hey Mami” back in 2014. The duo released Free Love in 2020, and will be touring with those songs this time around. Click here for tickets.
Sat., Nov. 6Sue Foley at Thunderbird Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Canadian blues guitarist and singer Sue Foley is known for her incredible talent on the guitar as well as her unique vocals. She’s released 15 albums debuting with Young Girl Blues back in 1992. Her most recent release was The Ice Queen in 2018. Treat yourself to a night of electric blues with Sue Foley next month. Click here for tickets.
Thu., Nov. 11Tobin Sprout w/Thousandzz of Beez at The Government Center
715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com
Best known for his time as a member of the indie rock group Guided by Voices, Tobin Sprout has been making music since the mid '80s. He’s an accomplished musician with a career spanning decades. Songs like “Every Sweet Soul” really showcase the gentleness of his voice and his simple yet beautiful guitar performance in his solo career. Thousandzz of Beez is a Pittsburgh-based artist with an ethereal sound that you’ll fall in love with. Click here for tickets.
The Flaming Lips at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
This psychedelic rock band formed in 1983 and has been wowing audiences ever since with their sound. The line up has existed in many different iterations, but the current players are Wayne Coyne, Steven Drozd, Derek Brown, Matt Duckworth Kirksey, and Nicholas Ley. The band was listed as one of Q Magazine’s “50 Bands To See Before You Die,” and now is your chance. Click here for tickets.
Fri., Nov. 12Tennis at Mr. Smalls
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
An indie pop duo consisting of husband-and-wife team Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, Tennis brings blissful pop sounds to any stage they grace. Moore serves as the primary vocal act, and her voice is refreshing and clean. Their recent album, Swimmer, was named one of the best albums of 2020 by USA Today. Click here for tickets.
Silversun Pickups at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Often characterized by the high-pitched, unique vocals of lead singer Brian Aubert, the Silversun Pickups are an alt-rock band that you won’t want to miss. Their album, Widow’s Weeds, came out in 2019, but they’ve been active on the scene since the early 2000s. Their line up has only changed slightly since the band began, and that staying power has made them a band to keep on your radar over the years. Click here for tickets.
Sun., Nov. 14Adrianne Lenker at Mr. Smalls
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Also known for her role as the lead singer and guitarist for Big Thief, Adrianne Lenker is a singer-songwriter with a beautiful voice and moving lyrics. She released her first solo album at the age of 15, and her second solo album, Hours Were the Birds, came out in 2014. She will be touring solo this year and hopefully performing some fan favorites. Click here for tickets.
Mon., Nov. 22CHVRCHES w/ Donna Missal at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
If you’re into synth pop, then you won’t want to miss CHVRCHES touring with crooner Donna Missal this fall. The band formed in 2011 and has had many hits since its inception like “He Said She Said” and “The Mother We Share.” Get your tickets before they sell out. Click here for tickets.
Fri., Nov. 26Caribou at Roxian Theatre
425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. roxianlive.com
Operating under the name Caribou, Canadian composer and musician Daniel Snaith makes electronic music that makes you want to move. He’s performed under a few different musical monikers but has settled on Caribou over the last few years. When performing with a full band, he usually plays percussionist. Concert goers can expect funky tunes, and the music often comes with complex visual projections on a large screen. Tickets Here.